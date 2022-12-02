ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

SCT Gingerbread house at Stroll

South Central Transit of Centralia displayed a gingerbread house in front of their business for the Downtown Christmas Stroll recently. Jason Smith, an employee of SCT, is pictured above with the Gingerbread Man beside his house.
CENTRALIA, IL
JCHS holds Christmas Train & Nativity Set Exhibit

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Christmas Model Train and Nativity Set Exhibit in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village, located at 1411 North 27th Street in Mt. Vernon. The exhibit hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dece. 10; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17; and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll

The Downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll was held last Friday evening, December 2. Santa, the Grinch and a variety of costumed Christmas characters strolled through the downtown Centralia area while shoppers visited area stores in search of the perfect gift for their loved ones. The event featured several Christmas caroling groups, the Forever Bronze Handbell Ensemble, and the Centralia High School “Rock 101” Band as well as area theater performers.
CENTRALIA, IL
December Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held

Waltonville Freewill Baptist Pastor Mark Wells (right) was the guest speaker at the December Community Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held at Mount Vernon Baptist Temple. Pictured above is Pastor Wells and Mount Vernon Baptist Temple Deacon Paul Launay.
WALTONVILLE, IL
The artist at work

Jay Borum, talented beyond words, was caught spinning his magic on The Weekly windows prior to the Christmas Stroll in Downtown Centralia late Friday afternoon. Get in the spirit of the Christmas season with the best artist around. Call Cathy at The Weekly for a phone number. Pictured above is...
CENTRALIA, IL

