Salem, IL

SCT Gingerbread house at Stroll

South Central Transit of Centralia displayed a gingerbread house in front of their business for the Downtown Christmas Stroll recently. Jason Smith, an employee of SCT, is pictured above with the Gingerbread Man beside his house.
CENTRALIA, IL
JCHS holds Christmas Train & Nativity Set Exhibit

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Christmas Model Train and Nativity Set Exhibit in the Schweinfurth Museum at the Historical Village, located at 1411 North 27th Street in Mt. Vernon. The exhibit hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dece. 10; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17; and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll

The Downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll was held last Friday evening, December 2. Santa, the Grinch and a variety of costumed Christmas characters strolled through the downtown Centralia area while shoppers visited area stores in search of the perfect gift for their loved ones. The event featured several Christmas caroling groups, the Forever Bronze Handbell Ensemble, and the Centralia High School “Rock 101” Band as well as area theater performers.
CENTRALIA, IL
The artist at work

Jay Borum, talented beyond words, was caught spinning his magic on The Weekly windows prior to the Christmas Stroll in Downtown Centralia late Friday afternoon. Get in the spirit of the Christmas season with the best artist around. Call Cathy at The Weekly for a phone number. Pictured above is...
CENTRALIA, IL
December Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held

Waltonville Freewill Baptist Pastor Mark Wells (right) was the guest speaker at the December Community Man Alive Prayer Breakfast held at Mount Vernon Baptist Temple. Pictured above is Pastor Wells and Mount Vernon Baptist Temple Deacon Paul Launay.
WALTONVILLE, IL
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022

A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Andrew Dahlsad of Mt. Vernon for an Effingham County petition to revoke. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Joseph D. Edwards Hanna of Stewardson for an Effingham County mittimus to jail....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
BENTON, IL
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022

A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SANDOVAL, IL
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash

Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
ALMA, IL
Gillespie Police Report: November 20-26, 2022

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to a battery. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street in Benld...
GILLESPIE, IL
NEOGA, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, December 1st, 2022

A 16-year-old rural Iuka female juvenile has been sent to One Hope United following an incident at her home Wednesday night where she allegedly threatened family members with a knife and later fought with police trying to take her into custody. She was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and resisting arrest. No injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Junction City man sentenced to three years in prison for SCHS burglary

A 38-year-old Junction City man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a December 2021 burglary to a maintenance shed at Salem Community High School. Slade Thompson, who formerly resided in Salem, stole some items from the building that were later recovered. As part of the plea, a...
