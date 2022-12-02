Read full article on original website
Visitation, funeral will be Saturday for Thomas Little
Thomas L. Little, 79, of Wayland, died Monday, Dec. 5. Visitation for Thomas will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Kubiak-Cook Funeral Home, 312 N. Main, Wayland, immediately followed by a funeral.
Private family memorial to be held for John Koster, 63
John Eric Koster of Grandville, formerly of Wayland, died last Thursday at the age of 63. He was born Sept. 24, 1959, in Grand Rapids, the son of James Koster and Phyllis (Larson) Koster. John graduated from Wayland Union High School in 1977 and from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City in 1979 with a degree in applied sciences.
UMH-West plans 17,300 sq. ft. facility on West Superior
University of Michigan Health-West has further announced plans for a new health center and expanded services for Wayland on the north side of West Superior Street between United Bank and Burger King. UMH-West earlier this year announced plans to move from its current location on East Superior across the street...
Chuck Frederick wins VFW Teacher of the Year award
Wayland Union High School teacher Chuck Frederick (center), this week received the VFW Teacher of the Year award. He received the award at the annual Pearl Harbor Day assembly. Frederick has taught at Wayland Union Schools for 32 years.
WHS bowling standout , Davenport win tournament
Isabella Harnish, a 2022 graduate of Wayland High School, was a member of the Davenport University women’s bowling team that captured top honors last weekend at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawk Tournament. Harnish was state runner-up last winter in the Division 2 individual tournament.
Lady Wildcats 2-0 on the lanes, but boys are 0-2
The Wayland girls’ bowling team scored its second victory in as many tries and in as many days Tuesday with a 21-9 triumph over Middleville Thornapple Kellogg. The boys’ team, however, dropped a close match with TK to fall to 0-2. The Lady Wildcats jumped ahead right from...
Wildcat girls win bowling opener, but boys take a loss
The Wayland girls’ bowling team launched its 2022-23 season with a a huge 27-3 victory 27-3 over Division 1 Jenison, but the boys went down 24-6 at the Rock ‘n Bowl Lanes just north of Wayland. The Wildcat ladies win the baker game one 142-109 and game two...
Wildcat softball star will play volleyball at Aquinas
A lot of local sports enthusiasts may have been surprised this past week by the announcement by Kami Morse that she will attend Aquijnas College in Grand Rapids to play volleyball. The choice of school is no mystery. Her older sister Leigha was a catcher for the Saints, so there’s...
Public hearing Dec. 19 on proposed ORV ordinance
Though prospects for an ordinance permitting use of golf carts in the Wayland City limits are dead in the water, hope springs eternal for off road vehicle (ORV) enthusiasts. The Public Safety Committee has been meeting and crafting a proposed local ordinance, which will be the topic of the first reading a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
