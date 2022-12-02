Though prospects for an ordinance permitting use of golf carts in the Wayland City limits are dead in the water, hope springs eternal for off road vehicle (ORV) enthusiasts. The Public Safety Committee has been meeting and crafting a proposed local ordinance, which will be the topic of the first reading a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

