Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Comments / 0