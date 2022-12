This past Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team improved to 7-0 by taking down the Florida State Seminoles, 62-57. Despite the fact that the ‘Hoos won the game, most of us were left underwhelmed given their roaring start to the season, the Seminoles’ exact opposite trend, and the fact that UVA never truly pulled away from an inferior opponent.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO