Elon Musk defended the FBI even after the latest Twitter Files disclosure showed the agency operating closely with the company’s former owners in the run-up to the 2020 election. “With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing,” Musk said Friday when independent journalist Matt Taibbi released new inside information. But in the same breath, Musk also savaged Twitter’s former leaders, saying they had “operated as a Democratic Party activist machine.” Musk said it was “unequivocally true” that his company censored President Trump in the days before the 2020 election. “The evidence is clear and voluminous,” Musk said. Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 9 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 6 Next “Election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong,” he added. Additional Twitter Files disclosures are expected Saturday.

