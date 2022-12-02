Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Why Golf Might Not Survive the 21st Century
The sport of golf today evokes images of lavish country clubs and pristine greens which often alter and dominate environments that can’t sustain them. But the game’s history predates land-moving bulldozers, industrialized irrigation, even sprinklers and lawn mowers. Golf can trace its origins back to the late Middle Ages, when it was a stick-and-ball game played in the rolling hills of Scotland. Birds and insects flew nearby and ate native plants, which grew freely on the greens.“Golf, traditionally, is a very environmentally friendly game,” Jason Straka, principal at Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design, told The Daily Beast. Early courses were...
China calls for oil to be traded with yuan at Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the top oil producing nations to accept oil purchases with the Chinese yuan in a move to boost nation's currency.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Elon Musk defends FBI, but says old Twitter was ‘Democratic Party activist machine’
Elon Musk defended the FBI even after the latest Twitter Files disclosure showed the agency operating closely with the company’s former owners in the run-up to the 2020 election. “With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing,” Musk said Friday when independent journalist Matt Taibbi released new inside information. But in the same breath, Musk also savaged Twitter’s former leaders, saying they had “operated as a Democratic Party activist machine.” Musk said it was “unequivocally true” that his company censored President Trump in the days before the 2020 election. “The evidence is clear and voluminous,” Musk said. Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 9 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 6 Next “Election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong,” he added. Additional Twitter Files disclosures are expected Saturday.
Brother of American Imprisoned in Russia Scorches Trump For Playing Politics With Case
The former president highlighted Paul Whelan's incarceration while criticizing a White House deal freeing another inmate, Brittney Griner.
EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Turkey's new Syria escalation
Kurdish forces and international players — after weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria — are trying to gauge whether Ankara's threats of a ground invasion are serious
Comments / 0