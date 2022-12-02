ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Why Golf Might Not Survive the 21st Century

The sport of golf today evokes images of lavish country clubs and pristine greens which often alter and dominate environments that can’t sustain them. But the game’s history predates land-moving bulldozers, industrialized irrigation, even sprinklers and lawn mowers. Golf can trace its origins back to the late Middle Ages, when it was a stick-and-ball game played in the rolling hills of Scotland. Birds and insects flew nearby and ate native plants, which grew freely on the greens.“Golf, traditionally, is a very environmentally friendly game,” Jason Straka, principal at Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design, told The Daily Beast. Early courses were...
New York Post

Elon Musk defends FBI, but says old Twitter was ‘Democratic Party activist machine’

Elon Musk defended the FBI even after the latest Twitter Files disclosure showed the agency operating closely with the company’s former owners in the run-up to the 2020 election. “With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing,” Musk said Friday when independent journalist Matt Taibbi released new inside information. But in the same breath, Musk also savaged Twitter’s former leaders, saying they had “operated as a Democratic Party activist machine.” Musk said it was “unequivocally true” that his company censored President Trump in the days before the 2020 election. “The evidence is clear and voluminous,” Musk said. Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 9 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 6 Next “Election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong,” he added. Additional Twitter Files disclosures are expected Saturday.

