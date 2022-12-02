Read full article on original website
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Sheldon Heights Food Pantry fighting hunger for 44 years: 'They make sure you got enough'
The Sheldon Heights Food Pantry in the city's Roseland neighborhood has been helping feed those in need for 44 years.
Irish Nobleman Owner Wonders If Santa’s Eviction From Bar’s Holiday Display Was La Spata’s Political Payback
WEST TOWN — A giant inflatable snowman, Santa, reindeer and other Christmas decorations are back up in front of a West Town bar after the city ordered them to be taken down last week. Owners of the The Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St., think the bar was targeted...
Luft Balloons, Known For Colorful And Elaborate Balloon Installations, Opens Wicker Park Store
WICKER PARK — A balloon company that specializes in customized balloon bouquets and installations has opened a store in Wicker Park. Luft Balloons, 1900 W. North Ave., opened Saturday. Founder Elaine Frei launched the company in 2017 after a series of creative endeavors led her to start making custom balloon colors and designing arrangements of all sizes.
Uber Eats Agrees To $10 Million Settlement After Charging Too Much And Listing Chicago Restaurants Without Permission
CHICAGO — Uber will pay the city and local restaurants about $10 million to settle a probe into the company’s practice of posting restaurants on Postmates and UberEats without their permission, as well as violations of the city’s fee cap on third-party delivery services. City officials announced...
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Select Englewood families eligible for free Christmas
Residents of the Englewood community can sign up now to experience Englewood’s Finest Christmas, which includes a decorated Christmas Tree, holiday décor, clothing, and toys.
Englewood community members receive food donations in absence of grocery stores
CHICAGO - Volunteers unloaded an 18-wheeler truck Monday filled with donated foods for the Englewood community. Activist Andrew Holmes was among the group of organizers. He says the distribution was important with the recent closing of the Whole Foods in the area, as well as the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
CPD: Street vendors targeted in armed robberies near Chinatown, Gage Park and Brighton Park
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives sent out a business alert Monday to residents in the 8th and 9th Districts about a string of armed robberies that targeted street vendors. Police said in each instance, a group of 3-6 unknown Black men approached vendors and demanded personal property. The suspects are described […]
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for Chicagoans
This part of the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot is meant to help people with adult dependents that missed the federal stimulus money. (CHICAGO) Eligible Chicago residents can apply for a $500 one-time cash payment.
Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet
The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.
Halloween Heist: Cook County brothers stole more than $1M from armored truck, ATM at gunpoint, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Two Cook County brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, both of South Holland, and a juvenile are charged with robbery, bank...
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
Former Chicago CTA worker charged with fraudulently obtaining $350K in retirement funds
CHICAGO - A former employee of the Chicago CTA has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement funds, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, 50-year-old Ayanna Nesbitt requested and received approval for fraudulent payments of Plan funds, including death benefits and pension...
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
