Block Club Chicago

Luft Balloons, Known For Colorful And Elaborate Balloon Installations, Opens Wicker Park Store

WICKER PARK — A balloon company that specializes in customized balloon bouquets and installations has opened a store in Wicker Park. Luft Balloons, 1900 W. North Ave., opened Saturday. Founder Elaine Frei launched the company in 2017 after a series of creative endeavors led her to start making custom balloon colors and designing arrangements of all sizes.
fox32chicago.com

Englewood community members receive food donations in absence of grocery stores

CHICAGO - Volunteers unloaded an 18-wheeler truck Monday filled with donated foods for the Englewood community. Activist Andrew Holmes was among the group of organizers. He says the distribution was important with the recent closing of the Whole Foods in the area, as well as the continued economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.
southsidepride.com

Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet

The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
The Crusader Newspaper

Ten Years and They Still Do

On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
blockclubchicago.org

Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
theeastcountygazette.com

West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour

East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Block Club Chicago

