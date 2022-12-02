Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/1/23, Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/10/23, and Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/23/22. As a percentage of TXT's recent stock price of $75.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Textron Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when TXT shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for SNDR to open 0.32% lower in price and for EXPO to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

12 HOURS AGO