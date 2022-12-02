Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. As the friendly barista at Cat & Cloud Coffee inside the bustling Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz hands me my chai, I notice a new line item on my receipt — a 3% surcharge labeled “health contribution.” The fee, which comes out to 14 cents on my $4.75 bill, now helps cover health insurance for Cat & Cloud’s full-time employees.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO