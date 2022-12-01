Read full article on original website
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
Peabody Couple Will Match Gift Card Sales At North Shore Children's Museum
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — One generous Peabody couple will be helping out the North Shore Children's Museum this holiday season. Martha and Chuck Holden will give a matching donation to the museum for every gift card sold that is valued up to $100. The campaign will last up to $10,000 donated.
Show off your Decorations in the Winter Lights Contest
It’s the time of year when lights and decorations make the earlier sunsets more of a treat and the. The Bedford Recreation Department is holding a Winter Lights Contest. This is an opportunity. for residents to show off their decorated homes and yards with winter light displays. Only. displays...
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
North Shore Restaurants Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes
Unless you are spending the Christmas season in Italy, we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes than here on the North Shore. Combine the freshest seafood around with a slate of talented chefs who are devoted to all things local, and it’s a recipe for an indulgent meal. From acclaimed chef-driven menus to a classic Italian feast available to go, read on for the top options this holiday season.
Pool of Local Christmas Tree Dealers Dwindles
After 25 years, a variety of factors have led to a decision by Chip-In Farm on Hartwell Road to suspend the sale of Christmas trees. Increases in cost, decline in quality, and a shortage of helpers conspired to end the tradition, at least for this season, said Neil Couvee, who owns the enterprise with his brother Paul.
Boston Remembers the Victims On The 80th Anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire
On November 28, 1942, a devastating fire ripped through the popular nightclub, Cocoanut Grove. The fire is recorded as the deadliest nightclub fire in history, killing 492 people. On the night of the fire, the nightclub was incredibly overpacked, many emergency doors were locked, and many of the decorations were...
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
A Multistory Restaurant and Nightclub Parties Its Way Into Back Bay
A two-story restaurant, nightclub, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel.
Holiday Shopping Made Easy at the Friends of the Library Book Sale
There will be something for everyone on your holiday gift-giving list at the Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, Dec. 3 and 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. A Members only sale takes place on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. and if you’re not already a member, you can join at the door.
Ziggy Bombs opens first storefront location in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Popular Worcester food truck Ziggy Bombs opened its first storefront Friday with a ribbon cutting at their new location on Franklin Street. The food truck is known for its specialty steak and cheese sandwiches. Ziggy Bombs got its start as a pop-up shop before opening as a food truck earlier this year.
Popular North End restaurant closing its doors after decades in business
BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s closing time at Ristorante Fiore after more than two decades in business. The owner telling 7NEWS that Christmas Day will be their final course because it’s simply time to retire. Fiore Colella’s restaurant has been an icon of Hanover Street dining since it opened...
Beloved Boston Restaurant Eastern Standard Is Set for Return Nearby
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like one of Boston's best-known restaurants is being reborn. According to a Facebook post from the place, Eastern Standard is planning to reopen, moving from its old location within the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square to the upcoming Fenway Center development, a life sciences complex that will sit over the Mass. Pike and will help connect Kenmore Square, Audubon Circle, and the Longwood medical area. The post says the following:
$14K Raised at Annual Turkey Trot for Bedford Food Pantry
Sam Bradford, 26, and Addison Poulter, 14, were the male and female winners on Thanksgiving morning at the annual Bedford Turkey Trot run and walk at the John Glenn Middle School. This year’s Trot attracted 250 runners and 125 walkers. Also winning was the Bedford Community Table/Pantry, Inc., the...
