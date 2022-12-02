Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich welcomes Christmas season
Santa Claus was the guest of honor at Woolwich’s annual tree lighting Sunday evening, Dec. 4 at the historic Nequasset Meetinghouse. The Special Events Committee, sponsors of the program, accepted canned, dry goods and cash donations for Bath Area Food Bank. Allison Hepler, selectman and District 53 representative, served...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
December Hygge wreath making
The holidays draw near, and coming together in community for this wreath making event will be a perfect moment to slow down and appreciate the season. Join us as we fill the Merry Barn with pine boughs, winterberry, pine cones, juniper, and holly on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. The menu will be seafood chowder, salad, herb rolls, lasagna and angel cake. Cost is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m., with 27 players,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wreaths Across America coming to Woolwich
Wreaths Across America will be at Laurel Grove Cemetery on Middle Road, Woolwich Dec. 17 starting at 8 a.m. to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. Roger Brawn said people are welcome to come help place the wreaths. For any questions, contact Brawn at (207) 319-8339.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Margaret J. Perritt
Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Wolverines winter sports schedules
The Wiscasset Middle High School winter sports teams will begin competition this week. Attached are the schedules for the high school boys and girls basketball and swim teams.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset, Woolwich, Dresden hear about broadband
The extent of federal aid coming to Maine for broadband access is unprecedented and “will never happen again,” Axiom’s Mark Ouellette told Wiscasset, Woolwich and Dresden selectmen, broadband committee members and others Dec. 1 as he explained some options and prospects for the three towns. Ouellette has been working on a report the towns sought on feasibility and planning, according to the evening discussion at Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission in Wiscasset and carried over Zoom.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 6 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna eyes March vote on apartments, short-term rentals
Alna Planning Board Chair Jim Amaral strongly encourages residents to turn out at the fire station at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 for a public workshop on ordinance changes he expects voters will consider at the annual town meeting in March. “They are significant changes,” involving accessory apartments and short-term rentals, “and the members of the planning board – we don’t want to dictate to people what to do. We really are hoping for as much feedback as possible so when we come up with a final draft, it reflects the concerns and the best ideas that folks in town have come up with.”
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Nov. 17,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ordinance to address Woolwich’s future solar projects
Woolwich selectmen Dec. 5 agreed to name a committee to develop a proposed ordinance allowing future solar projects in rurally zoned areas. The board’s decision came in response to a petition filed by resident Debra Foss. Foss told the board she had collected 220 signatures for the ordinance outside...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
Comments / 0