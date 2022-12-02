ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Resorts International, Dick's Sporting Goods and SpartanNash

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/15/22, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 12/30/22, and SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $38.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.42% lower in price and for SPTN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.
Daily Dividend Report: TJX,HIG,GEF,CNMD,DTM

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023. The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend...
Upcoming Dividend Run For SRE?

This morning a "Potential Dividend Run Alert" went out for Sempra (NYSE: SRE), at our DividendChannel.com Dividend Alerts service (a free email alerts feature). Let's look at the situation in greater detail, shall we?. First of all, what is a "Dividend Run" anyway? This is an interesting concept which we...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Canadian National Railway, Newmont and Franco-Nevada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/22, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI), Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), and Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Canadian National Railway Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7325 on 12/29/22, Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/29/22, and Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/22/22. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $126.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 12/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for NEM to open 1.14% lower in price and for FNV to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Strong Growth Stock

Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $43.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Prior to today's trading,...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2022: VAC, BKE, SIG

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.8%. In company news, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) slid 3.1% after the hospitality chain priced a $500 million private placement of...
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
After Golden Cross, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

From a technical perspective, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AEIS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. There's a reason...
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Tuesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: BX, SLRC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Blackstone's Director, Ruth Porat, made a $1.67M buy of BX, purchasing...
Centene (CNC) Concludes Magellan Rx Divestment to Prime

Centene Corporation CNC announced that it concluded the Magellan Rx divestiture to Prime Therapeutics LLC. Centene received Magellan Rx while purchasing Magellan Health in January 2022. The divestment has been completed within the scheduled time. Despite Magellan Rx being equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, Centene decided to divest the business to...
Should Value Investors Buy Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
5 Hottest Stocks of 2022

An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks are from energy-related sectors. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year...
Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $103.08, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Is AES (AES) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AES (AES) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

