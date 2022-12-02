Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/15/22, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 12/30/22, and SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $38.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.42% lower in price and for SPTN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

14 HOURS AGO