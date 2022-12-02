ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New York fugitive arrested by Montville police

MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
MONTVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Danielson man killed in MA crash

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
AUBURN, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl

In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
HARTFORD, CT
newstalknewengland.com

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
NAUGATUCK, CT

