Eyewitness News
New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
Bristol Press
Waterbury man gets two years in prison for violent robbery in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Waterbury man has been sentenced to two years in prison for participating in a violent robbery in Bristol, in 2020. David Rogers, 23, was handed down the sentence by a judge in New Britain Superior Court last week. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of...
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
Connecticut man dies in minivan crash on I-395 in Auburn
AUBURN - A Connecticut motorist was killed when his minivan veered off Interstate 395 and slammed into a tree. The crash, about 5:45 p.m Monday, appears to have followed a medical emergency suffered by the driver, according to state police. No other vehicles were involved. The driver, a 62-year-old man...
2 Manchester Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspectors from the Chief State's...
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
westernmassnews.com
New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has come to light about a past robbery by the man the FBI has now dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit.”. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody last week for allegedly robbing more than a dozen banks across 4 New England states. We...
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
Eyewitness News
Danielson man killed in MA crash
AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
newstalknewengland.com
Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl
In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
newstalknewengland.com
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
Duo Nabbed After Drugs Found In Stolen Vehicle At Hotel In Enfield, Police Say
Two people were charged after police said methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a stolen vehicle that was parked outside of a Connecticut hotel. The incident happened in Enfield during the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5, the Enfield Police Department said. An officer was on patrol and saw...
Gary Cifizzari, who was wrongly convicted, served 35 years for the killing of Concetta Schiappa, files civil lawsuit against Milford, former officers
A Massachusetts man who served 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted in the killing of his 75-year-old great-aunt is now suing the town of Milford and its police department. Gary Cifizzari, of Taunton, filed a civil lawsuit in Worcester federal court last week demanding a jury trial claiming...
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
