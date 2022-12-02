Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
KHQ Right Now
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 5th
A Georgia fugitive who asked on Facebook why he wasn’t on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office's "Most Wanted List" helped lead police to him, the department said on Thursday. After the sheriff's office posted its "Most Wanted List" for November earlier this week, Christopher Spaulding commented "How about...
KHQ Right Now
FBI investigating outages caused by shootings in North Carolina
The FBI is now investigating a shooting at two North Carolina substations which has left 35,000 people without power since Saturday. Right now, a county-wide curfew and a state of emergency have been issued by the states governor.
Comments / 0