ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
OREGON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project

(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 5th

A Georgia fugitive who asked on Facebook why he wasn’t on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office's "Most Wanted List" helped lead police to him, the department said on Thursday. After the sheriff's office posted its "Most Wanted List" for November earlier this week, Christopher Spaulding commented "How about...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy