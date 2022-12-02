Read full article on original website
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models
SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
cstoredecisions.com
How Online Reviews Can Help Your Store Grow
If you're not receiving the types of reviews that you're after, read the reviews to find out why. There might be something specific about your product or service that consumers aren't happy with and you can change it accordingly.
Tipping Point: New tip guidelines for holiday giving
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - If you ever want to start a raging family debate over the holiday dinner table, forget religion or politics – just bring up the subject of tipping.
cstoredecisions.com
December 2022 Issue: 40 Under 40
CStore Decisions December 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by Invenco . CStore Decisions Introduces the C-Store Industry’s 2022 Class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. C-store retailers have faced several challenges in 2022, from labor shortages, continued supply chain issues, a lingering pandemic, mounting infl ation, a gas price surge in summer, tobacco and vape regulations, and ongoing digital disruption. Headwinds, including a potential recession, the rise of electric vehicle charging, fast-moving technological changes and a growing customer demand for foodservice fare, are requiring c-store leaders to consider new strategies to stay competitive in the future.
cstoredecisions.com
PepsiCo Pledges to Double Zero-Waste Packaging by 2030
The company said the boost in reusable delivery systems will be achieved through expanding its SodaStream business at home and in workplaces, increasing its use of refillable plastic and glass bottles in selected markets, finding ways to ensure more fountain drinks are served in reusable cups, and pushing growth in products like Gatorade offered as powders and concentrates.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Launches Holiday Giveaway
“We’re excited to kick off our third annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway as a way to give back to customers and to the St. Christopher Truckers Fund for the life-changing work their foundation does,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “Thanks to our customers and employees, this year has been a year of milestone achievements, and this is a small way to say ‘thank you’ and show appreciation for that.”
cstoredecisions.com
Doug Haugh Exits Parkland USA
Doug Haugh, president at Parkland USA, has left the company, Parkland USA confirmed. Jay Erickson, chief operating officer (COO), has stepped in as interim president. Haugh served as president of Parkland USA for five years, during which he oversaw the acquisition of 20 companies in 36 months. Under Haugh’s leadership, Parkland USA tripled its fleet of company-operated stores in 2021 growing from 60 to more than 215 sites and launched the rollout of the On the Run brand, after acquiring the exclusive U.S. licensing rights from Alimentation Couch-Tard in 2020.
