Doug Haugh, president at Parkland USA, has left the company, Parkland USA confirmed. Jay Erickson, chief operating officer (COO), has stepped in as interim president. Haugh served as president of Parkland USA for five years, during which he oversaw the acquisition of 20 companies in 36 months. Under Haugh’s leadership, Parkland USA tripled its fleet of company-operated stores in 2021 growing from 60 to more than 215 sites and launched the rollout of the On the Run brand, after acquiring the exclusive U.S. licensing rights from Alimentation Couch-Tard in 2020.

14 HOURS AGO