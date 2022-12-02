The Naked Farmer is getting hot — for more locations. In October, the Tampa-based company, known for its farm-to-table ethos and commitment to serving locally sourced, seasonal food from farms close to home, opened a location on the east coast of Florida in Coral Gables, its third store. A fourth store, in Sunrise, is scheduled to open in January. And in late November it announced store No. 5 would be coming in summer 2023, this one in the Sarasota-Manatee market, in the UTC area outside Lakewood Ranch. Those three follow the first two locations, in downtown St. Pete and Water Street Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO