Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Stadiums, hotels, multifamily and museums: St. Pete releases proposals for Trop redevelopment
Just days after announcing four development groups had submitted proposals for the redevelopment of the 86-acre Tropicana Field site in the heart of St. Petersburg’s historic Gas Plant district, the city made the reports public. The proposals, which are available on the city’s website, each address the key requirements...
Proposals for St. Petersburg's Historic Gas Plant District released
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four development groups have submitted proposals to the city of St. Petersburg, vying to be selected to develop the city's Historic Gas Plant District. The approximately 86-acre plot of land is in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg and includes Tropicana Field, home of the...
After pressure from apartment association, St. Pete adopts its own tenants bill of rights
Pinellas’ tenants bill of rights that had better protections for renters.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
businessobserverfl.com
Farm-to-table restaurant leader plots local, statewide expansion
The Naked Farmer is getting hot — for more locations. In October, the Tampa-based company, known for its farm-to-table ethos and commitment to serving locally sourced, seasonal food from farms close to home, opened a location on the east coast of Florida in Coral Gables, its third store. A fourth store, in Sunrise, is scheduled to open in January. And in late November it announced store No. 5 would be coming in summer 2023, this one in the Sarasota-Manatee market, in the UTC area outside Lakewood Ranch. Those three follow the first two locations, in downtown St. Pete and Water Street Tampa.
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
theonlinecurrent.com
Unique St. Pete bars: from dogs to Dirty Laundry
Are you tired of the same old “deals” at the same Central Avenue. bars every First Friday? Are the Eckerd DJs not cutting it for you anymore? Well, that’s the boat I find myself in from time to time. Lucky for us, St. Petersburg is filled with plenty of unique bars, especially on Central Avenue. If you’re able to go off campus and grab some drinks with friends, here are two interesting places to start.
wild941.com
What To Expect At Sippin’ Santa Christmas Pop Up Bar In Dunedin
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Tampa Bay. Something that’s new to Pinellas this year is the Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin. We went to see what all the hype was about this weekend and it did not disappoint! Here’s everything we tried at Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin.
businessobserverfl.com
Hillsborough selling nearly 62 acres already zoned for housing
Hillsborough County has put up a For Sale sign. The county’s Facilities Management and Real Estate Services department announced Thursday morning, Dec. 1, that it is selling 61.89 acres on the Pasco County line near Wesley Chapel and New Tampa. The property is already zoned for 153 “dwelling units.”...
draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
usf.edu
Hillsborough's transit director will keep her job during an investigation
The director of Hillsborough County's transit agency will be allowed to keep her job during an investigation into her actions. Board members of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority split on a motion Monday to spend Adelee Le Grand. She has been accused by some employees of fostering a hostile work environment and not knowing a staff member was also working for another transit agency.
fox13news.com
Venice police identify St. Petersburg family killed in plane crash
VENICE, Fla. - The search for a missing pilot has expanded after a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, and police have now identified the family who was on board. Venice police said the pilot, 42-year-old Christian Kath, his wife, 43-year-old Misty Kath, and their daughter,12-year-old...
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Jackknifed semi closes lanes on I-75 South in Brandon
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A jackknifed semi is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Brandon Tuesday morning. It appears the semi collided with a pickup truck and jackknifed near U.S. Highway 301. The incident occurred at about 2:25 am. There is no word on injuries. The crash is blocking the southbound lanes of I-75 and the […]
Memes shared within Tampa Police Department show staff celebrating chief's resignation over golf cart scandal
In one meme, O'Connor is photoshopped to appear at a DMV, finally getting a license plate for her golf cart
Olympus Pools’ customers try to get paid from state fund
Hundreds of homeowners left with craters and partially finished pools after the collapse of one of Florida's largest custom pool builders are now waiting to get paid from a state fund created.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County assessing debris situation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
St. Pete family identified as victims of Venice plane crash
Venice Police have identified the three victims of Saturday night's plane crash into the Gulf of Mexico.
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
Comments / 2