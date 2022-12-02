Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
The New York Post mocks the former president on its front page and describes him "Toxic Trump" in scathing column following midterm failure.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
An “Idiot Running Around”: An Oath Keeper Talked About Her Role On January 6 in Surprise Testimony
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday, one of five Oath Keepers on trial for charges that include seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense. Jessica Watkins told jurors about her personal story, and how her struggles as a trans woman led her from the Army to the insurrection.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
‘F---ing nightmare’: Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, claiming he didn’t know the identity of the far-right activist who was unexpectedly brought along with the rapper. “This past...
GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution
Trump "says a lot of things," noted Ohio Rep. David Joyce, who insisted he "can't be chasing every one of these crazy statements."
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath
Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
Business Insider
Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.
When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
Of course Trump wants to "terminate" Constitution: He wants to seize power and rule by force
Donald Trump aspires to be a warlord. As he showed repeatedly during his presidency and afterward — and in his decades of public life before that — he idolizes violence and is willing to use it to achieve his goal of unlimited power. More broadly, the ideological root and driving force of fascism is the quest for unrestrained, corrupt power. Violence is a central and inseparable element of that political project.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Trump’s New Special Counsel Is Far More Dangerous Than the Last One
Former President Donald Trump already faced down one hard-driving special counsel investigation without catching a criminal charge. But his best moves from that tumultuous episode in U.S. history won’t work against new Special Counsel Jack Smith. That’s because Trump relied heavily on the powers of the presidency to stymie...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform.“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
McConnell Doubts Trump Can Be Elected President After Fuentes Meeting
McConnell said anyone meeting with people who have anti-semitic or white supremacist views "in my judgement, are highly unlikely to ever be elected President."
MSNBC
Donald Trump ought to face the same charges the Oath Keepers did
Tuesday’s convictions of five Oath Keepers — including founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes and top deputy Kelly Meggs who were found guilty of the gravely serious charge of seditious conspiracy — may seem like game-winning goals, but they’re just critical points the Justice Department put on the board right before halftime. The government’s successful prosecution sidelines some strong players, but the captains and coaches we have reason to suspect called the shots on Jan. 6, 2021 (former President Donald Trump and his minions) remain on the field.
Lindsey Graham says Trump should wait to announce presidential run
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he doesn’t think former President Donald Trump should announce a third run for the White House Tuesday. “I don’t think President Trump should announce his run tonight. I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not announce tonight,” Graham told reporters.
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
114K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0