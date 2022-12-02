Read full article on original website
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Turnto10.com
Connecting South Coast to Boston gets closer with completion of Freetown Station
FREETOWN, Mass. (WJAR) — The long-awaited South Coast Rail project giving people in Fall River and New Bedford direct access to Boston is one step closer to completion. Gov. Charlie Baker was joined by state and local officials for the ribbon-cutting Monday at the Freetown Station. They arrived at the new station on a train from Boston.
Turnto10.com
Lifesaving program revived in New Bedford following several house fires
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — In the last two weeks, dozens of New Bedford residents have found themselves homeless after massive fires ripped through several multi-family homes. The easing of pandemic restrictions means fire officials can relaunch a lifesaving program. "It's been quite a few years since we've had...
Turnto10.com
Small fire breaks out in Pawtucket building
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a small fire in a Pawtucket building on Monday night. Pawtucket fire officials told NBC 10 News the fire was in the building that houses the Phoenix Converting Corp and Semper/ Exeter Paper Company on Walcott Street. Officials said the sprinkler system was effective...
Turnto10.com
PHOTOS: Homemade holiday displays light up 2022
WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire
(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Patrice Wood hosts Providence tree lighting ceremony
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The City of Providence lit up its holiday tree on Sunday evening. NBC 10's Patrice Wood was the host for the BankNewport City Center ceremony. Those getting into the spirit were accompanied by a musical performance from the Brown University marching band, followed by an ice skating show featuring two-time U.S. Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan.
Turnto10.com
Actor James Woods takes Exeter Zoning Board to court
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Award-winning actor James Woods is looking to stop a neighbor from building a single-family home on Boone Lake. In a lawsuit filed with the Washington County Superior Court, he's appealing the Exeter Zoning Board of Review's approval of a variance to allow the project to move forward.
Turnto10.com
South County Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to family of six
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Organizers with South County Habitat for Humanity gathered in South Kingstown to reveal the 58th home they've built on Sunday. The new home was sold to a mother of five. It was the 121st family to be served by the organization. Sen. Jack Reed...
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Satisfy your sweet tooth at Sweet Deliveries Bakery
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — For people with a sweet tooth who don't want to break the bank, a bakery in North Providence may be the answer. Head to Sweet Deliveries Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue. The owner, Lisa Bazzle, worked in the dental field for more than 30...
Turnto10.com
'Superman' building will shine during holidays
The owner of the vacant "Superman" building in downtown Providence said Monday that the tower will be lit up for the holidays. High Rock Development said the skyscraper's lights will be turned on through December as a thank you to the people who worked on a redevelopment plan for the Art Deco icon.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford police crack down on catalytic converter thefts
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford is seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, but police are also making headway in tracking down the thieves. Officers on Friday arrested three people accused of driving around the city at night and cutting catalytic converters off numerous vehicles. When officers...
Turnto10.com
Fane Tower plans to be redesigned
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Redesigned plans for the Fane Tower have been summitted to the I-195 Commission. The building at 250 Dyer Street in Providence will have curves, fewer angles, and fewer apartments with balconies. “It’s a good-looking building. I mean, I'm not a professional designer, but it’s kind...
Turnto10.com
Man struck by car taken to the hospital with severe head injuries
(WJAR) — A man was severely injured after being struck by a car in Woonsocket on Tuesday afternoon. The 50-year-old pedestrian was hit on South Main Street early Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe head injuries. Police said there was no indication of improper...
Turnto10.com
Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive
B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
Turnto10.com
West Warwick police investigate string of Kia thefts
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Suzanne Ruslevage said she woke up to West Warwick police at her door early Wednesday morning to tell her that her 2018 Kia Optima had been pulled over in Providence and was severely damaged. Glass near her sidewalk on Sunday marked where she once...
Turnto10.com
Recreational marijuana, homelessness, and money for penguins: the week in politics
Recreational marijuana sales began this week in Rhode Island, as the state also grappled with how to find shelter for people who are homeless as cold weather sets in. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island dropped a challenge for a Democratic leadership post in the House. The city of Providence...
Turnto10.com
Bryant, dealing with illness on team, postpones game against Tulane
Illness will keep the Bryant men's basketball team from traveling to New Orleans this week. The Bulldogs' game against Tulane on Tuesday has been postponed. Coach Jared Grasso managed to field a team in Cincinnati on Sunday, despite being down five players because of various illnesses. “Following the game Sunday,...
Turnto10.com
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt sworn-in to fifth term as Woonsocket mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October was sworn in to a fifth term on Tuesday night. Weeks after the City Council voted her out of office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected in November by voters to be mayor. She promised during her inaugural...
Turnto10.com
Cathleen DeSimone talks candidacy for Attleboro mayor on '10 News Conference'
Cathleen DeSimone, an at-large city council member in Attleboro, is running for mayor. She talks about potential additional uses for the city's new high school, police and fire recruitment, and taxes.
Turnto10.com
'10 News Conference' sits down with outgoing Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson reflects on 25 years in office. He was defeated by Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux in the November election.
