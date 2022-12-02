ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Lifesaving program revived in New Bedford following several house fires

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — In the last two weeks, dozens of New Bedford residents have found themselves homeless after massive fires ripped through several multi-family homes. The easing of pandemic restrictions means fire officials can relaunch a lifesaving program. "It's been quite a few years since we've had...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Small fire breaks out in Pawtucket building

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a small fire in a Pawtucket building on Monday night. Pawtucket fire officials told NBC 10 News the fire was in the building that houses the Phoenix Converting Corp and Semper/ Exeter Paper Company on Walcott Street. Officials said the sprinkler system was effective...
PAWTUCKET, RI
PHOTOS: Homemade holiday displays light up 2022

WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.
WARWICK, RI
Man taken to the hospital in Warwick house fire

(WJAR) — The Warwick Fire Department said a fire in a Warwick home sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen and back of the house on Nausauket Road, which officials said show the most damage.
WARWICK, RI
NBC 10's Patrice Wood hosts Providence tree lighting ceremony

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The City of Providence lit up its holiday tree on Sunday evening. NBC 10's Patrice Wood was the host for the BankNewport City Center ceremony. Those getting into the spirit were accompanied by a musical performance from the Brown University marching band, followed by an ice skating show featuring two-time U.S. Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Actor James Woods takes Exeter Zoning Board to court

EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — Award-winning actor James Woods is looking to stop a neighbor from building a single-family home on Boone Lake. In a lawsuit filed with the Washington County Superior Court, he's appealing the Exeter Zoning Board of Review's approval of a variance to allow the project to move forward.
EXETER, RI
'Superman' building will shine during holidays

The owner of the vacant "Superman" building in downtown Providence said Monday that the tower will be lit up for the holidays. High Rock Development said the skyscraper's lights will be turned on through December as a thank you to the people who worked on a redevelopment plan for the Art Deco icon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Bedford police crack down on catalytic converter thefts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford is seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, but police are also making headway in tracking down the thieves. Officers on Friday arrested three people accused of driving around the city at night and cutting catalytic converters off numerous vehicles. When officers...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fane Tower plans to be redesigned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Redesigned plans for the Fane Tower have been summitted to the I-195 Commission. The building at 250 Dyer Street in Providence will have curves, fewer angles, and fewer apartments with balconies. “It’s a good-looking building. I mean, I'm not a professional designer, but it’s kind...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Man struck by car taken to the hospital with severe head injuries

(WJAR) — A man was severely injured after being struck by a car in Woonsocket on Tuesday afternoon. The 50-year-old pedestrian was hit on South Main Street early Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe head injuries. Police said there was no indication of improper...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive

B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
WARWICK, RI
West Warwick police investigate string of Kia thefts

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Suzanne Ruslevage said she woke up to West Warwick police at her door early Wednesday morning to tell her that her 2018 Kia Optima had been pulled over in Providence and was severely damaged. Glass near her sidewalk on Sunday marked where she once...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Bryant, dealing with illness on team, postpones game against Tulane

Illness will keep the Bryant men's basketball team from traveling to New Orleans this week. The Bulldogs' game against Tulane on Tuesday has been postponed. Coach Jared Grasso managed to field a team in Cincinnati on Sunday, despite being down five players because of various illnesses. “Following the game Sunday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt sworn-in to fifth term as Woonsocket mayor

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October was sworn in to a fifth term on Tuesday night. Weeks after the City Council voted her out of office, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected in November by voters to be mayor. She promised during her inaugural...
WOONSOCKET, RI

