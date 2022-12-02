WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — All is merry and bright during the holiday season, as families across the country are decking the halls with their over-the-top homemade displays. Here’s The National Desk's list of some of the best homes in New England, which feature thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables and more — with many accepting donations for charities across the region.

