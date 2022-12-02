BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel found the Peronist leader guilty of fraud, but rejected a charge of running a criminal organization, for which the sentence could have been 12 years in prison. It’s the first time an Argentine vice president has been convicted of a crime while in office. The sentence isn’t firm until appeals are decided, a process that could take years. She will remains immune from arrest meanwhile. Speaking after the verdict, she described herself as the victim of a “judicial mafia.”

