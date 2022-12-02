Read full article on original website
Study away students frustrated with NYU Votes miscommunication
Students studying away at NYU Buenos Aires and other abroad sites, many of whom are eligible voters, said they were not informed by the university about how to vote in the U.S. midterm elections. NYU Votes, an initiative aimed at increasing college student voter turnout, typically sends resources to students...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Argentine VP Cristina Fernández guilty, 6 years for fraud
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for a fraud scheme that embezzled $1 billion through public works projects during her presidency. A three-judge panel found the Peronist leader guilty of fraud, but rejected a charge of running a criminal organization, for which the sentence could have been 12 years in prison. It’s the first time an Argentine vice president has been convicted of a crime while in office. The sentence isn’t firm until appeals are decided, a process that could take years. She will remains immune from arrest meanwhile. Speaking after the verdict, she described herself as the victim of a “judicial mafia.”
Chinese students, diaspora rally in solidarity as protests in China broaden in scope
Read this article in Simplified Chinese or in Traditional Chinese. 点击此处阅读简体中文版 | 點擊此處閱讀繁體中文版. Hundreds of protesters flooded Washington Square Park to condemn the Chinese government’s rigid response to the pandemic, and accuse it of overreaching its authority in Tibet and Hong Kong, during a rally on Sunday, Dec. 4. Protests against the zero-COVID policy in China kicked off a wave of international demonstrations, but protesters are going further, with many now challenging the Chinese Communist Party as a whole.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
