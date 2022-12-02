Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Gas dipped about 80 cents in a month in Madison. Here’s what could be ahead.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As regular gas in Madison nears a return to numbers a year ago, some drivers worry declining prices have a looming expiration date. Prices across Madison-area pumps have dropped 80 cents in the last month, according to AAA Wisconsin. The average price Monday was $3.10. “So...
WSAW
Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin three-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s entering the transfer portal Sunday. Mertz made the announcement via his Twitter account. Mertz came into Wisconsin with plenty of hype. A four-star recruit out of Overland Park, Mertz had his up-and-down moments throughout his three years...
WSAW
Wisconsin wins thriller at Marquette in overtime
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 129th meeting of the two in-state rivals, Wisconsin edged out Marquette in Milwaukee Saturday night 80-77 in overtime. The Badgers dominated the first 20 minutes of play, leading 41-30 at halftime. However, a late surge by the Golden Eagles made it a tight game late.
