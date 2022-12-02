Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently
(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates.
Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink
A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction. The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building. I learned about this...
Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars
Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it. ...
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Pinckney, Michigan
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Andrew Hopkins of their ride at Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney, Michigan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
MLive.com
20 Metro Detroit boys basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 season
The high school boys basketball season has arrived and there are many talented players stepping onto the hardwood across the Metro Detroit coverage area this winter. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
MLive.com
Top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The boys basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams in Michigan. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother...
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
Detroit News
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
