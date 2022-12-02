Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Washington Square News
NYU Law withdraws from US News rankings, following other top schools
NYU Law is the latest of the top 14 law schools in the country, collectively known as the T14, to boycott the U.S. News & World Report law school rankings. The school, which is ranked No. 7 nationally, has left the rankings due to concerns over U.S. News’ methodology. After NYU’s departure, three schools remain in the rankings — two of which have announced that they will not leave.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York housing programs shouldn’t exclude immigrants
Many of the families staying at The Hotel Wolcott on West 31st Street in Manhattan’s Midtown are not in the Big Apple for a holiday vacation. They aren’t some of the thousands of tourists walking the streets in search of trendy restaurants, spending their cash on overpriced drinks and tourist attractions. Rather, they are asylum seekers being housed in one of New York City’s humanitarian relief centers, the latest installment in a repeated effort by Mayor Eric Adams and the city to properly house the city’s rising immigrant population.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
Washington Square News
Guest Essay: Mayor Adams’ new policy for the unhoused is dangerous for New York
Last Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his new policy initiative, the crown jewel of his policies attempting to reduce visible poverty, while doing nothing to address the issue itself. The 11-point agenda took aim at “long standing gaps in our state Mental Hygiene Law,” but drew attention for the announcement that, moving forward, police officers would pursue involuntary hospitalization of “individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness” who appear to be “unable to meet their basic needs.”
Washington Square News
Woman killed in Chinatown car crash outside NYU’s Lafayette Hall
An 83-year-old woman was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck just outside of Lafayette Hall, on the corner of Lafayette Street and White Street in Chinatown, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. First responders arrived at the scene shortly afterward, where they found the woman seriously injured, according to police. The woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital and soon pronounced dead. Police later identified her as Man Chang, of lower Manhattan.
Washington Square News
What to do this week: The Washington Square Christmas tree and holiday cabaret
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: Dec. 5-Dec. 11.
Washington Square News
Rolf’s NYC: Christmas sleigh or neigh?
Christmas in New York is famous for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show, its Rockefeller Center decorations and window displays galore. As a born and raised New Yorker, even I am guilty of feeling giddy when I see Macy’s Herald Square cover its windows in anticipation of the big reveal.
Washington Square News
Men’s basketball continues undefeated season after seventh-straight win
The NYU men’s basketball team continued its undefeated start to the season with a 108-67 win over Yeshiva University at home on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Violets now hold a 7-0 record — the team’s best start since the 2015-16 season. Last season, the Yeshiva Maccabees were...
