RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson. STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Westminster. The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power employee at a job site in Halifax (Windham County). First responders were notified at about 11 am Thursday, December 1, 2022, that Lukas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, had been seriously injured while working on restoring electric service following an outage caused by trees resting on power lines on Reed Hill Road. Donahue was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene. The VSP investigation indicates this death was accidental and non-suspicious. No further information is available.

COLRAIN, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO