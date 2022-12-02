ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

schoolnewsnetwork.org

A lifelong love of education

Sparta — Kelley VanVliet is the new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. The new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary was destined from a young age to become an educator. Kelley VanVliet, who started teaching in Sparta in...
SPARTA, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters

A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County

The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
KENT COUNTY, MI

