FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org
A lifelong love of education
Sparta — Kelley VanVliet is the new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrators. The new assistant principal at Ridgeview Elementary was destined from a young age to become an educator. Kelley VanVliet, who started teaching in Sparta in...
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
Power outage closes Holland High School
Holland Public Schools closed the high school for a power outage. Parents were alerted via social media and the school's website.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters
A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
More than 100 years old, PADNOS continues path toward sustainability
For more than 100 years, West Michigan-based PADNOS has been transforming scrap into reusable resources. The company's more recent work has earned it local recognition.
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
WOOD
Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve partial recount of Props 2 & 3
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet in Lansing Monday to discuss Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
MLive.com
Michigan’s top 50 returning high school wrestlers for 2022-23 season
The journey is just starting, but the destination is clear. The team state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center on Feb. 24 and the individual finals at Detroit’s Ford Field on March 3 are the two dates circled on the calendar of every aspiring wrestler heading into the 2022-23 season.
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
WWMT
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
lowellsfirstlook.com
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
wkzo.com
Bronson Healthcare announces chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Joseph du Lac joins the Bronson Healthcare system as a senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. In this role, he will oversee operations as well as build community relationships within Calhoun County. He was selected following...
MSP looking for missing Portland man
Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
