Walnut, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man charged with murder in death of Mt. Sac tram driver

POMONA – A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack — a...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID LA man found shot to death in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a man in Huntington Beach. Officers went to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. “On arrival,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man involved in fatal crash in LA area

PORTER RANCH, Calif. – A 46-year-old man who was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street was identified by county authorities Tuesday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino big-rigs burglarized for technical equipment

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses of a national rise in burglary thefts targeting semi-trucks after recent break-ins in the area.Technical equipment known as Common Powertrain Controllers have been stolen from big-rigs parked and left unoccupied at truck yards, repair shops and other lots, the sheriff's office said.Dashboard camera video shows a man using a power drill to steal a piece of equipment in Jurupa Valley.The small business owner where the theft happened says the suspect stole parts out of four of his trucks and got away within 30 minutes. Now Professional Site Solutions is out over $10,000. The company is offering a reward for information leading to this suspect's arrest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw

A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Family robbed in Long Beach home invasion

LONG BEACH – A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. One man entered the...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Two Violent Incidents Mar Saturday Morning in East Pasadena

Police said two violent incidents occurred near a Hastings Ranch area intersection within hours of each other Saturday resulted in one arrest and a Good Samaritan requiring hospital treatment for injuries. Lt. Rudy Memos said the two attacks occurred in the vicinity of Halstead Street and Foothill Boulevard. Police were...
PASADENA, CA

