Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Westfield District Court unveils portrait of retired Judge Philip A. Contant
WESTFIELD — Judge Philip A. Contant was on the bench at Westfield’s courthouse last Friday, presumably for the very last time, as he was honored at a ceremony and celebration to unveil a portrait of him which will be added to the display of former first justices of Westfield District Court.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
iBerkshires.com
Former Moderne Studios Building Sold at Auction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Moderne Studios building at 19 Eagle Street that has been vacant for several years sold at auction for $100,000 on Tuesday. $100,000 was the lone bid for the property, despite several interested parties showing up for the auction. Prior to the bidding, potential bidders were given a tour of the three-floor, 5300-square-foot building.
Gary Cifizzari, who was wrongly convicted, served 35 years for the killing of Concetta Schiappa, files civil lawsuit against Milford, former officers
A Massachusetts man who served 35 years in prison after being wrongly convicted in the killing of his 75-year-old great-aunt is now suing the town of Milford and its police department. Gary Cifizzari, of Taunton, filed a civil lawsuit in Worcester federal court last week demanding a jury trial claiming...
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
Four new Springfield Police policy proposals open for public comment
The City of Springfield and the Police Department are accepting comments from the public about four new policies proposed in collaboration with the DOJ Settlement Agreement.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man associated with Mexican drug cartel admits to trafficking fentanyl across the state
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
thisweekinworcester.com
Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers
WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
Man accused of dismembering infant daughter found after 2-week search
A Connecticut man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter was found and arrested Friday, after a two-week search by Connecticut and federal authorities, and arraigned on murder charges Monday. Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck, Conn., man, was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of...
Man accused of stabbing Polar Beverages coworker ordered held without bail
A man accused of stabbing a fellow Polar Beverages employee and leaving him with injuries that required more than two weeks of hospitalization was ordered to be held in custody following a dangerousness hearing. Worcester Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Wrenn ordered Jairo Martinez Gonzalez to be held in custody...
Hampden DA poised to announce development in 1990 Springfield murder investigation of 17-year-old Shana Price
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is poised to announce a development in the unsolved murder of 17-year-old Shana Price that dates back more than 30 years. A spokesman for Gulluni was not specific about the development and said more information will come at a press conference Wednesday morning. Price...
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown
Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail
(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
connecticuthistory.org
Little Sorrel, Connecticut’s Confederate War Horse
A foal born on a farm owned by Noah C. Collins on Pink Street (now Springfield Road) became one of the most famous residents of Somers, Connecticut, and a legendary figure of the Civil War. That horse, later known as Little Sorrel, grew up in Somers but earned fame as the mount of Confederate General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. As Jackson’s trusted companion, the steed carried him into some of the most well-known battles in US history. Little Sorrel’s wartime service earned him a place of honor at the Virginia Military institute and, in 1990, his hometown of Somers named a street after him.
Longmeadow Police arrest man after alleged attempted house break-in
Longmeadow police have arrested a man for an alleged attempted house break-in.
Toy for Joy 2022: Donations large and small add up to happiness for children
Perhaps a potential Toy for Joy donor is asking, “Will even a modest donation make a difference?”. The answer is yes, yes, yes. Every day, each donation received by Toy for Joy is published online and in print with each donor’s message shared. The children, families and sponsors of Toy for Joy are deeply grateful for the enormous generosity of longtime donors, businesses and organizations who are in a position to help make the holidays bright for those in need.
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty asking council to disapprove creation of charter school
Worcester city officials are making their feelings about a proposed charter school for the city known. Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty put a resolution on Tuesday night’s City Council meeting agenda asking that the council, “go on record in disapproving the creation of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School in the city of Worcester.”
Springfield man charged with attempted break-in of Longmeadow home
A Springfield man was arrested and charged in connection with an attempted break-in of a Longmeadow home on Monday evening. The incident was reportedly captured on the resident’s security camera, according to a Longmeadow Police Department spokesperson. Raul Rosario, 31-year-old Springfield man, was charged with attempted breaking and entering...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0