Gig Harbor, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Photo gallery: Gig Harbor Christmas tree lighting

A 35-foot Douglas fir, harvested from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, came to life at Skansie Park in Gig Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event included holiday music, an appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus and more. Downtown Gig Harbor will be lit up again next weekend during the Gig Harbor...
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
SEABECK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
BUCKLEY, WA

