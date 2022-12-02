Read full article on original website
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
15-car collision blocking I-90 EB near Easton at Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — You might be in traffic for some time if you’re traveling on the Snoqualmie Pass heading Eastbound. WSDOT says I-90 Eastbound near Easton is closed due to a 15-car injury crash in the area. WSDOT says there is no estimated time for reopening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Lighted Boat Parade, Cookies with Santa and more
The city’s holiday tree is lit and this week’s calendar is packed with events to celebrate the season. After a two-year absence, hayrides with Santa are back from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. Board the hay wagon at Timberland Bank on Judson...
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
gigharbornow.org
Photo gallery: Gig Harbor Christmas tree lighting
A 35-foot Douglas fir, harvested from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, came to life at Skansie Park in Gig Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event included holiday music, an appearance by Santa and Mrs Claus and more. Downtown Gig Harbor will be lit up again next weekend during the Gig Harbor...
q13fox.com
Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday
SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
Are there any good roller skating rinks around Tacoma?
I want to take my daughter roller skating because I think this sport looks very cool. Do you have any recommended venues or places?
Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck
SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Tri-City Herald
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
q13fox.com
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley
BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
