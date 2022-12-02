Read full article on original website
In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer.
'Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction,' warns UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday slammed multinational corporations for turning the world's ecosystems into "playthings of profit" and warned failure to correct course would lead to catastrophic results. "We are treating nature like a toilet," Guterres said bluntly.
Washington Square News
Chinese students, diaspora rally in solidarity as protests in China broaden in scope
Read this article in Simplified Chinese or in Traditional Chinese. 点击此处阅读简体中文版 | 點擊此處閱讀繁體中文版. Hundreds of protesters flooded Washington Square Park to condemn the Chinese government’s rigid response to the pandemic, and accuse it of overreaching its authority in Tibet and Hong Kong, during a rally on Sunday, Dec. 4. Protests against the zero-COVID policy in China kicked off a wave of international demonstrations, but protesters are going further, with many now challenging the Chinese Communist Party as a whole.
