Read this article in Simplified Chinese or in Traditional Chinese. 点击此处阅读简体中文版 | 點擊此處閱讀繁體中文版. Hundreds of protesters flooded Washington Square Park to condemn the Chinese government’s rigid response to the pandemic, and accuse it of overreaching its authority in Tibet and Hong Kong, during a rally on Sunday, Dec. 4. Protests against the zero-COVID policy in China kicked off a wave of international demonstrations, but protesters are going further, with many now challenging the Chinese Communist Party as a whole.

1 DAY AGO