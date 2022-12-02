ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheridan Media

Jo Co Republicans Select Three Clerk Candidates

Johnson County’s Republican Central Committee considered five applicants interested in taking the county clerk position, which has been vacated by Kate Harriet, who won the election for the position and was scheduled to take the position in January, but has since withdrawn from the position. The five applicants; Jody...
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 6

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Former Little League treasurer sentenced to 30 days in jail

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Campbell County man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from Gillette Little League while he was the club’s treasurer was sentenced earlier this month to 30 days in jail. Rory Geis, 41, was given a suspended four- to six-year sentence with a 30-day split-sentence to...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/2/2022-12/4/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4:. At 7:37 a.m. to Highway 14-16 near Echeta Road for a two-vehicle collision. At 11:56 a.m. to Highway 14-16 and Butler Spaeth Road for a two-vehicle collision. At...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Campbell County hospitalizations for RSV on the rise

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases at Campbell County Health rose in the last two months, keeping with recent trends seen throughout the United States. Typically, the virus starts to make an appearance in January or spring, but this year, cases have shown up earlier,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 5

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) relayed by Captain Jason Marcus. Forgery Dec 2 09:10 a.m. (GPD) An 18-year-old female reported that she’d never received...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo’s Chili Feed, Parade Popular With Attendees This Weekend

Buffalo’s annual Free Chili Feed and Lighted Christmas Parade were both big hits thei past weekend, according to Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski. She said the chili feed, presented by Beta Sigma Phi again this year, is a great way to end a busy shopping day,...
BUFFALO, WY
svinews.com

Gillette man charged with first-degree arson

GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of setting his trailer on fire and covering himself in bleach has been charged in circuit court with first-degree arson. Andrew L. Boyer, 34, was charged Sept. 8 and his preliminary hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 14. The incident began...
GILLETTE, WY

