Kent, OH

Cleveland apartment residents say they’ve had no heat for 5 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No heat in December. That’s what residents at one apartment complex in Cleveland say they’ve been living with since Monday, December 5th. Now, 5 days later residents at Edgewater Park Manor on Lake Avenue tell 19 News they have finally been told a new boiler is needed for their building and getting heat restored could take weeks. Elyse who asked us not to use her last name is one of those tenants,
Missing Perry man found dead, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Kenny Foucher, who has been missing since Nov. 28 was found by workers inside the nursery across from his home in Perry Township. Foucher’s body will be examined by the Lake County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, Lake County Sheriff says.
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
Cleveland Salvation Army bell ringers last shift after 41 years of service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 41 years of bell ringing will end on Friday for Major Thomas Applin of The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland. The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland says to celebrate Major Thomas and Kathleen Applin’s 41st and final Christmas, Applin’s farewell kettle shift will take place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 24801 Brookpark Rd. in North Olmsted.
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials. Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online. Bedford police, along with the Cleveland FBI office and several SEALE departments,...
233 firearms collected in Summit County gun buyback event

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arlington Church of God and the Summit County sheriff and prosecutor’s office hosted a Gun Buyback and Safety initiative on Dec. 3 at the Arlington Church of God which resulted in the collection of hundreds of surrendered firearms. According to a news release,...
Summit County non-profit donates money to replace military member’s stolen baby stroller

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days ago, a Summit County serviceman came home for the holidays and became the victim of a crime. We interviewed Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail on Tuesday. Sullivan is in the military and is stationed in Texas. When he came home to visit his mom in Akron for the holidays someone broke into his truck and stole his baby stroller, baby monitors, and diapers for his newborn son.
3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
2 inmates remain on the loose after escaping from a Lorain County prison

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility Wednesday evening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s department. The facility is located in the 9800 block of Murray Ridge Rd in Elyria. Sergeant Mark Bungard with the Lorain County Sheriff’s department said the inmates broke...
