cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters battle fire involving 2 homes in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a home located at East 143rd and Idarose Avenue in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday afternoon. Flames quickly spread to a neighboring home. Crews were called around 3:40 pm. According to Cleveland EMS, no one has been transported from the scene.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents say they’ve had no heat for 5 days
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No heat in December. That’s what residents at one apartment complex in Cleveland say they’ve been living with since Monday, December 5th. Now, 5 days later residents at Edgewater Park Manor on Lake Avenue tell 19 News they have finally been told a new boiler is needed for their building and getting heat restored could take weeks. Elyse who asked us not to use her last name is one of those tenants,
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
cleveland19.com
Missing Perry man found dead, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of Kenny Foucher, who has been missing since Nov. 28 was found by workers inside the nursery across from his home in Perry Township. Foucher’s body will be examined by the Lake County Coroner to determine the exact cause of death, Lake County Sheriff says.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man after stealing orange juice during destructive break-in with axe
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police early Friday morning arrested a man that went on a destructive crime spree through Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. Dill and her boyfriend were sleeping around 5:30 Friday morning when they were woken up by a crash and their dogs barking. Homeowner Lauren Dill said...
cleveland19.com
Couple accused of shooting, robbing Lakewood man arrested
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people indicted for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11 have been arrested, according to Fairview Park police. Police said their investigation and tips indicated that 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra had left the area to avoid arrest.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Salvation Army bell ringers last shift after 41 years of service
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 41 years of bell ringing will end on Friday for Major Thomas Applin of The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland. The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland says to celebrate Major Thomas and Kathleen Applin’s 41st and final Christmas, Applin’s farewell kettle shift will take place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 24801 Brookpark Rd. in North Olmsted.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
cleveland19.com
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
cleveland19.com
12-year-old Richmond Heights boy dies from TikTok challenge
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richmond Heights mom wants to send a message to all parents– monitor their children’s social media activity. Taylor Davis said her son, 12-year-old Tristan Casson, enjoyed TikTok and loved to learn new dances. This time around, she says he fell victim to a dangerous trend.
cleveland19.com
Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
cleveland19.com
Bedford City Schools closed again Wednesday
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - All Bedford City Schools are closed Wednesday so staff can “review, adjust and practice safety protocols,” according to Bedford City Schools officials. Classes were cancelled Tuesday after a threat was received online. Bedford police, along with the Cleveland FBI office and several SEALE departments,...
cleveland19.com
233 firearms collected in Summit County gun buyback event
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Arlington Church of God and the Summit County sheriff and prosecutor’s office hosted a Gun Buyback and Safety initiative on Dec. 3 at the Arlington Church of God which resulted in the collection of hundreds of surrendered firearms. According to a news release,...
cleveland19.com
Summit County non-profit donates money to replace military member’s stolen baby stroller
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days ago, a Summit County serviceman came home for the holidays and became the victim of a crime. We interviewed Ryan Sullivan and his wife Abigail on Tuesday. Sullivan is in the military and is stationed in Texas. When he came home to visit his mom in Akron for the holidays someone broke into his truck and stole his baby stroller, baby monitors, and diapers for his newborn son.
cleveland19.com
3 men arrested for robbery and kidnapping, Akron police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, three men were arrested Thursday afternoon for robbery and kidnapping. Officers arrived at the 900 block of Ardella Avenue around 2 p.m. after another resident reported seeing men with guns and ski masks. Police say the suspects ran into the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
cleveland19.com
2 inmates remain on the loose after escaping from a Lorain County prison
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility Wednesday evening, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s department. The facility is located in the 9800 block of Murray Ridge Rd in Elyria. Sergeant Mark Bungard with the Lorain County Sheriff’s department said the inmates broke...
