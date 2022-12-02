ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, KY

935wain.com

Columbia Police Department Hosting “Cram The Cruiser”

The City of Columbia Police Department will be participating with the Dollar General on South Highway 55 in a “Cram the Cruiser,” event. A city police cruiser will be placed at the Dollar General Store for you to put toys for children and blankets, socks, and hygiene items for senior citizens.
COLUMBIA, KY
kentuckytoday.com

New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 28, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 28 – Dec. 5, 2022. Malinda A. Hostetler, 21, of Smiths Grove, and Adam H. Schrock, 20, of Upton. Kymberly E. Hope Stock, 20, and Wesley M. Dozier, 20, both of...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
935wain.com

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: December 2022

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00199 thru 22-CR-00206 – REDACTED COPY. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

