ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed As November Jobs Data Shows Wage Surge

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl9bE_0jVE57ZJ00

Stocks finished mixed Friday, while Treasury bond yields moved sharply higher, as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected November jobs report that would rekindle inflation concerns in the world's biggest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 33 points, or 0.10%, to 34,428, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12% and the tech-focused Nasdaq was slipped 0.18%.

The Bureau for Labor Statistics said 263,000 new jobs were created last month, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 200,000, with hourly wages rising 0.6% on the month and 5.1% on the year.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the job market "holds the key to understanding inflation", citing data that suggests as many as 10.3 million positions remain unfilled as of the end of October.

"The labor market is hot, hot, hot, heaping pressure on the Fed to continue raising policy rates," said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management in London. "It will not have gone unnoticed by Fed officials that average hourly earnings have steadily strengthened over the past three months, exceeding all expectations, and the absolute wrong direction to what they are hoping for."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were lower at 3.483%, while 2-year notes jumped to 4.27%. The CME Group's FedWatch suggests a 79.4% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike later this month in Washington, up from 77% prior to the data release.

Curiously, softening inflation, weakening manufacturing activity and muted private sector hiring were all in evidence this week as investor sifted through a series of readings on the health of the U.S. economy and the impact of Federal Reserve rate hikes on underlying demand.

Powell's suggesting that smaller rate hikes are likely to form the basis of the central bank's inflation fight going forward provided some decent risk sentiment, but questions over the fate of China's Covid policy, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the odds of a near-term recession continue to test the market's bullish thesis.

That said, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 14% from its mid-October lows, a move that has effectively halved the benchmark's year-to-date decline, as investors bet that the Fed will be able to engineer a so-called soft landing for the U.S. economy.

"While Friday’s jobs report is a lagging indicator, the data still matters to confirm the future course of monetary policy," said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, California. "The Fed needs tangible, empirical evidence to justify their policy decisions, and concrete jobs data is one metric they can point to as justification."

"With two consecutive quarters of negative GDP already booked for 2022, the U.S. has already hit the technical definition of a recession," he added. "As the U.S. economy weakens, corporate profits fall, and the yield curve remains stubbornly inverted, it’s hard to argue that we’re not in a recession. The economic data we see today is in line with recessionary environments."

Overnight in Asia, stocks ended the week modestly lower amid renewed speculation that China is reading to alter some of its stricter Covid rules, a move that could pave the way for a broader re-opening of the world's second largest economy later next year.

The region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index was marked 0.57% lower heading into the close of trading while Europe's Stoxx 600 slipped 0.69% by mid-day in Frankfurt, but the benchmark is still on pace for its seventh consecutive weekly gain.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
90K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy