Cooler Air and Rain Moves In
After near-record highs Monday, get ready for cooler air and rain chances this week. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s with some drizzle possible. Showers and storms move in Wednesday afternoon. Some heavy rainfall possible in Eastern Oklahoma. Mild weather...
Foggy Morning So Far With Rain And Cold Coming Soon
Hang on tight! A wild temperature ride once again with today's temps in the 60s and 70s!. Some fog and drizzle this morning especially in southeast Oklahoma. Tomorrow cloudy, foggy, drizzly, with 40s on the way. Wednesday morning rain chances go up and we will see rain off and on...
Tracking a good rainfall on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s a look at exactly where and who gets the most.
A good rain seems likely on the way for central Oklahoma Wednesday into early Thursday. Here’s a look at forecast rainfall totals. Once again far NW OK and the Panhandle misses out on the heaviest rain.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (12/5 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Some light-to-patchy fog will develop this morning for portions of eastern Texoma, but should clear a couple hours after the sun rises. Mostly/partly cloudy skies will give way for abundant sunshine by lunchtime, with clear skies continuing through the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A very limited coverage of light showers will be possible for southeastern counties, as a majority of Texoma will be dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 70s this afternoon, with some even approaching the 80° mark. Most locations will be within several degrees of record-high temperatures, with the record-high for Lawton being 80° set back in 1956, and 81° for Wichita Falls set back in 1975.
Rainy and Chilly this Weekend
After last night’s cold front, we will see cloudy skies and rain chances this weekend. Cloudy, chilly and breezy Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40’s with wind chills in the 30’s. Rain moves in tonight across Central Oklahoma. Cloudy with Drizzle Sunday. Highs in the...
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
Oklahoma families on 13-year DDS waitlist attend first of several informational meetings
Some Oklahoma families who have been waiting as long as 13 years for developmental disability services are finally getting a big step forward.
An Oklahoma teenager and friends are pushing their pedal creations to new heights
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – They have a lot of bikes from which to choose: a couple of dozen frames, rims, and tires stored on the side of the house. Matthew Willits and friends might fix up a few as is. “And just give them to people who might need...
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Carl Albert and Wagoner Win State Titles Saturday
The first weekend of state championship games in Oklahoma high school football ended on Saturday with two more title games.
Report: Oklahoma ranks top 10 state where parents rely on child support the most
A starting number of Oklahoma families rely on child support. Nationally, Oklahoma ranks in the top ten.
DDS Wait List families get paid $100 to attend information sessions
This week, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) will launch a series of informational meetings for families on the DDS Wait List.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. A new opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor said, "yes," and not allowing them would be unconstitutional. Critics of the opinion said the state lacks the oversight to expand the charter school system. O’Connor’s allies stand by him, saying...
Rate hikes from Oklahoma gas company causes pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $20 million rate hike for Oklahoma Natural Gas. This will be the third rate increase for ONG customers in 2022. Some Oklahomans said this is too many for those already struggling. The latest rate hike is about $2 for...
Anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launches last effort to save convicted killer’s life
OKLAHOMA CITY — An anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launched one last effort to save a convicted killer’s life. Scott Eizember is set to be put to death on Jan. 12. KOCO 5 spoke to Eizember’s lawyers, who said they’ll argue in front of the Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, that Eizember’s actions were the result of suffering from physical and mental abuse.
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
Wildlife department considering hunting rule changes
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.
