Oklahoma State

KFOR

Cooler Air and Rain Moves In

After near-record highs Monday, get ready for cooler air and rain chances this week. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s with some drizzle possible. Showers and storms move in Wednesday afternoon. Some heavy rainfall possible in Eastern Oklahoma. Mild weather...
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (12/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Some light-to-patchy fog will develop this morning for portions of eastern Texoma, but should clear a couple hours after the sun rises. Mostly/partly cloudy skies will give way for abundant sunshine by lunchtime, with clear skies continuing through the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A very limited coverage of light showers will be possible for southeastern counties, as a majority of Texoma will be dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 70s this afternoon, with some even approaching the 80° mark. Most locations will be within several degrees of record-high temperatures, with the record-high for Lawton being 80° set back in 1956, and 81° for Wichita Falls set back in 1975.
KFOR

Rainy and Chilly this Weekend

After last night’s cold front, we will see cloudy skies and rain chances this weekend. Cloudy, chilly and breezy Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40’s with wind chills in the 30’s. Rain moves in tonight across Central Oklahoma. Cloudy with Drizzle Sunday. Highs in the...
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Has A New Town

Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. A new opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor said, "yes," and not allowing them would be unconstitutional. Critics of the opinion said the state lacks the oversight to expand the charter school system. O’Connor’s allies stand by him, saying...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Rate hikes from Oklahoma gas company causes pushback

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $20 million rate hike for Oklahoma Natural Gas. This will be the third rate increase for ONG customers in 2022. Some Oklahomans said this is too many for those already struggling. The latest rate hike is about $2 for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launches last effort to save convicted killer’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY — An anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launched one last effort to save a convicted killer’s life. Scott Eizember is set to be put to death on Jan. 12. KOCO 5 spoke to Eizember’s lawyers, who said they’ll argue in front of the Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, that Eizember’s actions were the result of suffering from physical and mental abuse.
OKLAHOMA STATE

