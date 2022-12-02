LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Some light-to-patchy fog will develop this morning for portions of eastern Texoma, but should clear a couple hours after the sun rises. Mostly/partly cloudy skies will give way for abundant sunshine by lunchtime, with clear skies continuing through the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A very limited coverage of light showers will be possible for southeastern counties, as a majority of Texoma will be dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 70s this afternoon, with some even approaching the 80° mark. Most locations will be within several degrees of record-high temperatures, with the record-high for Lawton being 80° set back in 1956, and 81° for Wichita Falls set back in 1975.

1 DAY AGO