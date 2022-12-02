ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
OHIO STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
dayton.com

Oscar Mayer ham, cheese loaf recalled for possible cross-contamination

Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling about 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer brand ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products because of possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recalled products are 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLWT 5

Restrictions begin Tuesday on I-75 for traffic switch

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight ramp and lane closures will take place along the interstate for a traffic switch this week. Crews will impart single-lane closures on northbound Interstate 75 from Glendale Milford Road to Sharon Road at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy