California State

BYD has Tesla in its sights after a year of runaway growth

Covid lockdowns, supply chain woes and power shortages hampering China's auto industry haven't been enough to halt BYD's relentless advance to dominate the world's biggest electric-vehicle market. Now, it has Elon Musk's Tesla in its sights. The Berkshire Hathaway-backed automaker will enter 2023 on a roll, with record vehicle sales,...
Millions of barrels of oil are caught up in a Turkish traffic jam

Oil tankers hauling millions of barrels of Kazakh crude are being prevented from leaving the Black Sea to reach global markets following a move by Turkey to insist on proof they're properly insured. The government in Ankara is insisting the ships have a letter from their insurer guaranteeing cover while...
Promise of California wind power lures long line of developers

As many as 43 companies are set to vie for the opportunity to install floating wind turbines off the California coast and help nurture a nascent renewable power industry. The U.S. government sale of coastal leases will test the appetite of renewable power developers for offshore wind projects in more costly and difficult terrain, as the deep Pacific waters on the auction block offer both stronger gusts and more technological challenges.
NRG's Vivint deal puts U.S. power producer on home-automation path

NRG Energy's $2.8 billion takeover of Vivint Smart Home Inc. underscores just how keen one of the largest U.S. power generators is to glean business from inside American homes. The Houston-based company will go deeper into households by offering Internet-driven technologies for thermostats, locks, lighting and other devices, moving beyond...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Reuters

Australian billionaire Forrest snares CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest's private firm Squadron Energy has acquired CWP Renewables for more than A$4 billion ($2.7 billion), three people familiar with the deal said on Wednesday, as he seeks to speed the country's transition to cleaner energy.
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims

Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
Airbus cuts full-year delivery target amid supply woes

Airbus abandoned its delivery target for this year after supply-chain disruptions ripping through the industry proved too severe to overcome for the world's biggest planemaker. The European manufacturer moved away from a goal to hand over 700 planes, while saying that it won't fall "materially short" of the guidance. As...
Jumia moves top bosses to Africa from Dubai in profit push

Jumia Technologies AG is closing its office in Dubai and moving senior management to the African countries they oversee as part of a plan to cut losses and redirect the company after its founders quit last month. Managers will move to countries in their region, with most going to Morocco,...
Toll Brothers 4Q, consumer borrowing, producer prices

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Toll Brothers closed out its last fiscal year with another solid quarter. Analysts predict the luxury homebuilder will report Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased compared to the...
U.N. says new biodiversity credits can succeed where carbon offsets failed

The United Nations is backing biodiversity credits as a way to boost conservation financing, but critics warn the new financial instrument may give companies another tool to burnish green credentials without changing the way they do business. The research published Monday by the United Nations Development Programme and the International Institute for Environment and Development, a U.K.-based think tank, comes as negotiators gather at the U.N.'s flagship biodiversity summit in Montreal with the hope of finalizing a global agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

