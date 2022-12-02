Police said a man was found dead in his car on Sunday after a vehicle was reported in the water near Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville. 74-year-old Johnnie Bouknight, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s (P.G.) County, was found deceased in the car, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road, by the Potomac River, at about 10:38 a.m. Sunday.

POOLESVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO