Board of Education Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students will get a longer winter break and fewer half-days in the newly-approved 2023-2024 MCPS academic calendar. The MCPS Board of Education approved next year’s academic calendar during a board business meeting Tuesday. The 2023-2024 academic calendar featured a few changes from the 2022-2023...
It’s Official! County Executive Elrich, First 11-Member County Council Sworn In
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and members of the County’s first 11-member County Council were sworn in at Montgomery County’s inaugural ceremony Monday at the Music Center at Strathmore. MyMCM talked to Elrich and some of the 20th county councilmembers about this historic day. The 20th Council incumbents...
5 Things to Know Today, Dec 6, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Dec. 6, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Montgomery County Council meets at 9:30 a.m. to welcome six new Councilmembers as part of an 11-member Council with increased representation for County residents and the most women leaders in Council history.
Fire Recovery Fund to Help Residents Impacted by Gaithersburg Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP), a nonprofit organization, is managing financial donations to help residents impacted by the explosion and fire at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex on Nov. 16. All of the donated funds will go to families impacted by the fire according to MHP’s website. Multiple residents, including...
ActiveMONTGOMERY Offering Gift Cards for Community Members
ActiveMONTGOMERY gift cards can be purchased during the holiday season. The gift card counts as payment for products and services provided by Montgomery Parks, Montgomery County Recreation, and community use of public facilities according to ActiveMONTGOMERY’s website. Community members can spend funds at any of the facilities. There is...
Preliminary Report Out On Gaithersburg Plane Crash
A new report shares preliminary findings about a small plane crash last month in Gaithersburg. The report, released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), shows the pilot “continued established headings as the controller repeatedly requested that the pilot turn to a different heading.”. NTSB is conducting an investigation...
Santa, Officer Elves Seek Donations to Spread Cheer at The Children’s Inn
Santa Claus, along with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCP) motor officer elves, will spread holiday cheer and presents to residential patients at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health Wednesday. Santa’s route begins at 10 a.m. at the Fifth District Police Station, 20000 Aircraft Drive, Germantown,...
Silver Spring Residents Charged with Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Three Silver Spring residents face federal charges in connection with unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. Altogether, 11 Maryland and California residents were charged in a scheme in which more than 200 fraudulent claims were submitted for a total of $1.6 million, according to the press release. The defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft.
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
Darnestown Man Arrested After Shooting at Police, Striking Officer’s Vehicle Twice
A Darnestown man was arrested after shooting at a Montgomery County Police officer early Tuesday morning. Andrew S. Raymond, 42, is charged with first degree assault and related handgun offenses. Police reported that an officer was patrolling the area of 700 block of East Gude Drive as a result of...
Damascus Runs Past Oakdale, Wins Class 3A State Final
Damascus (12-1) totaled 338 rushing yards in its 21-14 victory over Oakdale (11-3) and claimed the 2022 Maryland class 3A state championship in Annapolis Saturday. Senior running back Dillon Dunathan – MCM’s Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week – led the way for the Swarmin’ Hornets, totaling 228 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Police: Man Found Dead After Car Reported in River
Police said a man was found dead in his car on Sunday after a vehicle was reported in the water near Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville. 74-year-old Johnnie Bouknight, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s (P.G.) County, was found deceased in the car, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road, by the Potomac River, at about 10:38 a.m. Sunday.
