Girls Basketball: Watch live Carlisle at Greencastle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday December 6
The Greencastle-Antrim Lady Blue Devils host the Carlisle Thundering Herd. Pregame show at 7:15 p.m. Game time 7:30 p.m. John Freeman brings you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. and 93.7 FM WRGG. Click here or logo to watch.
Boys and girls bowling season preview, 2022-23
It is time to dust off your bowling shoes and clean your bowling ball!. The boys and girls New Jersey high school bowling seasons are back beginning on Dec. 5. It seems just like yesterday they were hitting the lanes last winter. With that said, take a look at our...
