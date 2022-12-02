Read full article on original website
Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter
In the wake of Elon Musk protesting Apple over Twitter and the "Apple tax," Spotify's CEO also reminded everyone of its antitrust complaints as well.
Google Chrome Adds New Desktop Tool For Searching Tabs And Bookmarks
Chrome users on desktop now have access to a new address bar search tool that focuses on history, bookmarks, and tabs rather than the world wide web.
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
Facebook Dating Will Scan Your Face Using AI To Confirm Your Age
Following a similar test on Instagram, Meta has announced that it'll use third-party AI technology to verify someone is old enough to use Facebook Dating.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
iPhone 14's Satellite SOS Feature Turns Savior For Stranded Alaska Man
As the first reported incident where this feature may have saved a life, Apple's new SOS feature on iPhone 14 may have rescued a stranded man in Alaska.
This General Motors Simulator Lets You Experience Driving On The Moon
General Motors has rolled out a new simulator that allows people who have dreamed about what it's like driving on the surface of the Moon to experience exactly that. For many, the Apollo missions launched a unique excitement about what space has to offer humanity. In total, humans have reached the Moon six times and 12 different people have set foot on its surface (via History).
The Polestar 2 Performance Upgrade Skips Subscriptions For A One-Time OTA
The Polestar 2 is getting a one-off OTA performance upgrade that will bump the EV's numbers loser to the BST Edition 270's level. Here's what it includes.
How To Enter Valve's Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Besides waving the banner for your console of choice and tuning in to ensure your favorite game doesn't get snubbed from a deserving award, the 2022 Game Awards Show will offer another compelling reason to tune in. Valve is one of the major sponsors of this year's show, and the company is giving away thousands of dollars worth of its handheld gaming machine — known as the Steam Deck — to solidify that honor.
Refresh Rate Vs. Motion Rate: How TV Brands Fudge The Numbers
There's actually a difference between refresh rate vs. motion rate, and you should know before you shop. Here's how TV brands fudge the numbers.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leaked March 2023 Release Date Shown On Steam Page
"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was a pleasant surprise for fans of the futuristic sci-fi world. The game took a rare diversion from source material to explore an all-new original story set in the Star Wars universe. With tight gameplay that perfectly captured the feel of Star Wars combat and immersive graphics to support the engrossing narrative, it went on to sell at least 8 million copies (and that figure could be even higher now that it's repolished for newer gaming consoles).
Disney Is Changing Actors' Ages - Here's How
Whether it's face or body filters in social media apps, deep fakes, or visual effects in TV and movies, chances are you've come across a video or two depicting someone with a digitally-altered face. Not unlike what we saw in "Rogue One" with Grand Moff Tarkin, or the final episode of the second season in "The Mandalorian," special effects are used to adjust the appearance of an actor's age rather than make them look like someone else entirely — with mixed results.
Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
Summer Game Fest 2023 Date Announced, And This Time It'll Have A Live Audience
Gamers will have yet another big event to look forward to in the summer. It's been announced that the Summer Game Fest will be returning in 2023. Summer Game Fest was originally launched as a months-long drip of gaming news and reveals as a result of Covid-induced event cancellations. Previous runs of the Summer Game Fest — starting with the inaugural one in 2020 – were digital-only, but now fans will be able to attend the kickoff show live and in person for the first time ever.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
torquenews.com
Watch the Michelin CrossClimate2 Tire Tackle Ice-Slick Roads
This video will help owners and shoppers understand just how good the Michelin CrossClimate2 tire is on a wintery icy road. Torque News has been testing the Michelin CrossClimate2 tires now for over a year. However, we have not yet had any luck with icy roads on which to try the tires. Fortunately, one owner has created an outstanding video showing the tires at work on a Honda CR-V. The Roads are clearly as icy as can be.
Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch
Apple has announced a new feature for its global Apple Music subscribers that'll make it easier to hold impromptu karaoke sessions with an iPhone or Apple TV.
How Much Nissan's Wallbox Home Charger Actually Costs
Earlier this year, Nissan teamed up with Wallbox, a company that specializes in EV charging solutions, and made a level 2 charger purpose-built for Nissans,
