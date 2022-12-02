Read full article on original website
How Steve Jobs Influenced Apple's Iconic Logo
Rob Janoff presented the colored apple design to Apple cofounder Steve Jobs, who loved it and its uniqueness.
The Polestar 2 Performance Upgrade Skips Subscriptions For A One-Time OTA
The Polestar 2 is getting a one-off OTA performance upgrade that will bump the EV's numbers loser to the BST Edition 270's level. Here's what it includes.
Everything We Know About Apple's Upcoming AR Headset
More details have surfaced regarding Apple's AR headset, which has reportedly changed up its OS, and that Apple has beefed up production on the device.
Do People Feel Safer With The New iPhone SOS Feature? Here's What 44% Of Respondents Said
While. not everyone has an iPhone, the SOS feature is well-liked but not necessary beloved among its users.
