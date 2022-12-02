Read full article on original website
Current mortgage rates: Compare today's best rates
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.22% in early January 2022. Since then, mortgage rates have risen sharply, partly due to the Federal Reserve's attempts to curb inflation and cool an overheated housing market. Still, rates have tapered slightly since topping 7% (a 20-year high) in October.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
