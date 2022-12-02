Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Gymnastic center expands to meet the growth of the community
TAMPA, Fla. — As more families move to Manatee County, more businesses are forced to adapt and expand to meet the growth of the community. One gymnastics center that recently opened is doing just that they’re already planning to open a second location. Briana Tripoli loves everything about...
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
Governor DeSantis announces funding for Hurricane Ian victims
The state is providing up to $25 million to help with building materials to help verified nonprofit organizations to restore damaged homes to liveable conditions for people impacted by the storm.
NBC 2
Arcadia city Marshal resigns, replacement to be sworn in this week
ARCADIA, Fla. — Marshal Matt Anderson has spent a majority of his life serving small-town Arcadia, and now he is retiring. “I was 20 years old when I started here and unfortunately just turned 54 the other day,” Anderson said. Today, ADP held an open house for members...
usf.edu
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation
Mayor Says O' Connor Accomplished "a Lot," but it All Comes Down to Ethics
temponewsflorida.com
TURKEYS FOR THANKSGIVING
Manatee County residents were blessed with plenty of food for their Thanksgiving tables this week. Thanks to the generosity of the Annual Mayor Feed The Hungry Program, along with Executive Director Shirley Pearson, Mt. Carmel Resource Center, and Mayor Shirley Groover; and Raymond Bellamy, along with Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, over 500 turkeys, gift cards and food were distributed to those in need.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center has been opened in North Port to help with those still in need following Hurricane Ian. The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center is now open at North Port Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Dec. 7. Next week, the Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be located at State College of Florida in Venice from Friday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The center will be closed Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor Steps Down After Golf Cart Calamity
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department,
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of Sarasota participating in nationwide ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is holding its annual Clear the Shelters event in hopes of finding safe and loving homes for their occupants. The humane society is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. From now until Dec. 11, all adoption fees are only $25.
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
Mysuncoast.com
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
districtadministration.com
Hostile school boards oust 2 superintendents while FBI probes another
A pair of Florida superintendents are stepping down after confrontations with hostile school boards while a district leader in Texas is being investigated by the FBI. Superintendent Brennan Asplen is now negotiating a severance from Sarasota County Schools after members of the newly sworn-in school board announced their intention to fire him after just over two years on the job in southwest Florida. The Sarasota County board is now chaired by Bridget Ziegler, who co-founded the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty. Ziegler—who is no longer a part of Moms for Liberty—and three other conservative members now dominate the board by a 4-1 margin.
temponewsflorida.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sarasota Housing Authority Board Member Verbally attacked former Resident Commissioner at Ribbon Cutting
The year of 1997, our property manager at that time (Mary Marshall) asked me to be the representative Janie Poe Complex, which I accepted. At the time Ms. Black was the Resident Commissioner, the next year I applied, I was appointed to the Sarasota Housing Authority Board. Since that time, I have been reappointed the Sarasota Housing Authority Board as a Resident Commissioner.
Last day to interview for D-SNAP benefits in Manatee County
Hundreds of people spent their morning lining up at the Bradenton Convention Center in Manatee County to get some help after Hurricane Ian.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
Mysuncoast.com
Winter Festival returns to St. Armands
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Holiday tree in St. Armands Circle is lit after a controversy surrounding parking. The annual holiday event was originally canceled by the St. Armands Circle Association after a lack of parking caused concern. According to the Association, the area has limited parking spots and the event would stop them from using parking around the circle.
