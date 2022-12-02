Read full article on original website
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Liberty receives the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award plaque
Liberty high school won the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award during the final week of the high school football season. On Tuesday, the Lancers received the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award plaque. The post Liberty receives the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award plaque appeared first on KRDO.
COLUMN: Jerry Lang gives his endorsement to prep football officiating
VERONA, Wis.—Gerald "Jerry" Lang has his own unique perspective on the shortage of high school football officials in both Wisconsin and Illinois. You don’t necessarily recruit young men for the task. “I think the perfect people to get involved with officiating are people who have had their kids go through sports and they’re off to college or beyond that now,” Lang said. “They may be around 50 years old and...
Teams with most appearances in College Football Playoff rankings
College Football Playoff expansion is officially on the horizon, set to move to a 12-team format for the 2024 football season, and a larger field will naturally bring more teams into the rankings in years to come. But since its inception in 2014, the College Football Playoff has predictably been ...
Basketball Notebook: BCC tips off boys season with win over Jackson
First night of the season. First win of the season. That was the goal for the Bearcats as Battle Creek Central defeated Jackson, 52-40, in this season-opening non-conference boys basketball game at the BCC Fieldhouse on Tuesday. ...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
