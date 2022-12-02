VERONA, Wis.—Gerald "Jerry" Lang has his own unique perspective on the shortage of high school football officials in both Wisconsin and Illinois. You don’t necessarily recruit young men for the task. “I think the perfect people to get involved with officiating are people who have had their kids go through sports and they’re off to college or beyond that now,” Lang said. “They may be around 50 years old and...

