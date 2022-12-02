Read full article on original website
Christopher Cleveland
4d ago
As a recovering addict, I can assure you that if you actually get rid of the drugs,the crime will go away. Don't just throw money at it, get the ring leaders. Arresting street level drug dealers only opens more opportunities for more street level drug dealers. It isn't Rocket Science.
Reply(1)
3
yourdailylocal.com
Dirtbike Theft Leads to Felony Charges for Jamestown Man
FREDONIA, NY – A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Saturday for a dirtbike theft in Ripley that occurred in June. On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and uniform Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Cortland J. Hepfner, 22 of Jamestown, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony and Burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event
Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Faces Felony Charges Following Alleged Dirt Bike Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Jamestown man faces felony charges following the alleged theft of a dirt bike in Chautauqua County. New York State Police investigators arrested Cortland Hepfner on Saturday following a month’s long investigation in the Town of Ripley. Troopers alleged that back...
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies
Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November.
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
wnynewsnow.com
Machete, Axe Wielding Man Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 61-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after brandishing a machete and an axe before allegedly intimidating people while swinging the weapons. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a northside address around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a reported person with a weapon call.
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Ripley Dirt Bike Theft
A Jamestown man was charged Saturday for the theft of a dirt bike reported in Ripley back in June. New York State Police charged 22-year-old Cortland J. Hepfner with felony Grand Larceny and felony Burglary. The complainant stated an unknown person had gained access to a Klondike Road garage through...
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Looking to Identify Suspect who Shot Gas Meter in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect who shot a gas meter in Warren County. It happened near Forest Rd. 160 and Brown Run Rd. in Mead Township sometime between midnight Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. Nov. 16. The suspect intentionally shot a Honeywell gas meter, damaging it...
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
Driver hits cow in Greene Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
erienewsnow.com
Cleaning Woman Accused of Stealing Money from Child
A cleaning woman is accused of stealing money from a child after money from a savings jar in a bedroom was discovered to be missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a Fairview Township residence and was reported to troopers Oct. 30. Approximately $700 was stolen over a...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused of Causing Two Separate Fatal Crashes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Less than a year after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old in Jamestown, the same man is accused of causing another fatal accident this past weekend. “There was a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. or 10:40 p.m. on Saturday evening...
wnynewsnow.com
71-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Chautauqua County Crash
ARKWRIGHT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 71-year-old woman was killed, with several others hurt, following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County. New York State Police report that South Dayton resident Linda Kraemer was ejected from a Ford F-150 pickup truck during the collision on Saturday night.
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
chautauquatoday.com
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
New York State police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced the investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Chautauqua County on Saturday.
Comments / 3