wtva.com
Storm cleanup continues one week after tornado in Lowndes County
STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - A tornado ripped through Lowndes County one week ago. The storm damaged more than 20 homes in the county. Homeowners began to pile up debris immediately after the storm. Now, the county has been making the rounds picking up that debris. Lowndes County Road Manager Mike...
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
wtva.com
Starkville Police department plans on watching out for residents homes this holiday season
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department plans to spend the holiday keeping your home safe. Nationwide, more than 83,000 burglaries occurred last year during the holiday season. That racks up to a whopping $130.5 Million in valuables lost during the holiday season. But Starkville PD is making it their...
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County. A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said...
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
WTOK-TV
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting. Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community. Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by...
wtva.com
Three victims out of hospital after car crashed into Sulligent store
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - Three of the four people who were sent to hospitals after a car crashed into a store in Sulligent have been released. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said one victim remains in a hospital in Birmingham. The crash happened Friday morning at Jack Rabbit Slim’s.
wcbi.com
Supervisors approve raise for some Lowndes County elected officials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County elected officials will be seeing a little extra in their checks come January. Supervisors approved a $2,000-a-year raise for Justice Court Judges, the County Attorney, and themselves. Lowndes County has surpassed $1 billion in property valuation. State law sets a minimum...
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com
Pack the Pickup is Friday in downtown Tupelo
6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Please donate canned goods and other nonperishable food items. All donations will go to the Hunger Coalition and benefit area food banks. If you are unable to donate food on Friday, you can also donate monetarily by texting PICKUP to 40403.
wtva.com
Black Prairie Blues Museum hosts Festival of Trees in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Every November there are visions of sparkling holiday trees dancing inside the head of a Clay County woman. Deborah Mansfield is the director at the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point. She is more excited than ever about this year's annual Festival of Trees.
