wnewsj.com
BHS girls ride Whitaker to 60-27 win over Felicity
FELICITY — Ainsley Whitaker led Blanchester to a 60-27 win over Felicity Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Whitaker had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats improved to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the National Division. Coach Pete Jackson said his team’s bench also played...
wnewsj.com
Batavia bowlers sweep pair from Clinton-Massie
WILMINGTON — Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of SBAAC American Division bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie boys lost for the first time 2,554 to 2,465. Andrew Pride and Carter Lynch combined for 848 during team games for the Bulldogs. “At the end of the...
wnewsj.com
EC boys set 2 bowling records in win over BT
BATAVIA — East Clinton set two records Tuesday in a boys bowling win over Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl. The Astros had a single game of 1,040 and a team total (two team games, four baker games) of 2,749. They defeated Bethel-Tate easily 2,749 to 2,136. “The boys did really...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Carroll 40, Wilmington 37 (UPDATE: Story, boxscore added)
DAYTON — The Wilmington High School girl basketball team lost a close one to Dayton Carroll 40-37 Monday in a non-league contest. The loss ends a modest two-game win streak for the Hurricane (2-3). Two of Wilmington’s losses have been by a combined five points. Carroll (2-4) ends...
wnewsj.com
Football: Trick, Mulvihill named first team All-Ohio
Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill and Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick were named first All-Ohio for their accomplishments on the football field this fall. The All-Ohio teams are selected by a media panel of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Trick, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was named to the first team offensive line...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls top East Clinton
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 42-12 Monday. Azlynn Green had 14 points for the young Falcons. Taylor Collett and Shelby Randolph had eight points each, coach Brianna Machado said. Karley Goodin and Haley Myers finished with six points each. Coach Machado said the entire team...
wnewsj.com
Hot-shooting, defense-minded Astros rout Rockets 56-19
OWENSVILLE — Holding Clermont Northeastern to 24 points under its season average, East Clinton posted an easy 56-19 win Monday over the Rockets in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action. The Rockets (4-1 overall, 2-1 National) came in to the game on a four-game winning streak and averaging 43...
wnewsj.com
BHS girls pick up win at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls bowling team defeated Williamsburg 1,654 to 1,346 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys had just four bowlers and lost to WHS 2,145 to 1442. Braxton McFaddin had a 388 series for Blanchester. Back to the girls, Makayla Lanham led Blanchester with a...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Miami Trace 58, East Clinton 46
EBER — East Clinton lost for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami Trace, 58-46, in non-league girls basketball. Kami Whiteaker led EC (5-1) with 14 points while Libby Evanshine and Jordan Collom had nine points each. Hilbey Jacobs, who finished with a game-best 17 points, had...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: McClain 52, Clinton-Massie 37
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s first quarter deficit was too much to overcome Saturday in a 52-37 loss to McClain in non-league girls basketball action at Brian P. Mudd Court. “We missed some really good looks from within five feet in the first quarter,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said....
wnewsj.com
Baldwin Wallace rallies to spoil WC’s OAC opener
BEREA, Ohio — Baldwin Wallace University ended the game on an 18-8 run to earn a come-from-behind 83-82 victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon. Both teams shot similarly from the field and three-point range as the Quakers made one...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 8th, CM 11th at Mason Invitational
MASON — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie girls earned boys Saturday at the Mason Invitational swim meet. The Hurricane finished eighth overall while the Falcons were 11th. Malea Beam was ninth in the 200 freestyle for Clinton-Massie with a time of 2:18.66. For Wilmington, Bailey Moyer was sixth in the 100...
wnewsj.com
Yellow Jackets sting Quakers at Ursprung Gym
BEREA, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s basketball couldn’t overcome a poor shooting outing from beyond the three-point arc as Baldwin Wallace University defeated the Quakers 67-58 in an Ohio Athletic Conference game at Ursprung Gymnasium on Saturday. Wilmington made two more field goals (24-22) than BW...
wnewsj.com
Heys, Brooks earn top 8 finishes for WC track, field
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field teams opened their indoor season at the Tiger Open hosted at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center on Saturday. The season-opening event for the indoor squads were not scored. In field events, the Quakers’ throws squad had a stellar start to...
wnewsj.com
Wildcat wrestlers win Bob Guy Invitational; EC 7th
WILLIAMSBURG — With three weight-class champions, Blanchester won the Bob Guy Invitational Saturday at Williamsburg High School. East Clinton finished seventh in the 12-team event. Cooper Rack was runnerup for the Astros at 150 points, recording three pins. The Astros opened up their season at the Williamsburg Bob Guy...
wnewsj.com
SBAAC POY: Mulvihill enjoys outdoors, hunting, fishing and football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes named SBAAC player of the year during the fall. Michael Mulvihill may be choosy with what he eats. But put him in the outdoors and he’s good to go with a fishing pole or...
wnewsj.com
WHS senior Diels signs with Walsh University
Wilmington High School senior Caroline Diels will continue her academic and volleyball career at Walsh University, a Division II institution located in Canton. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Juliana Diels, Troy Diels, Caroline Diels, Marianne Diels, Lauren Diels; back row, WHS volleyball coach Stephanie Reveal.
wnewsj.com
SBAAC POY: Wilmington’s Murphy a hit in any role
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who were honored as SBAAC players of the year in their respective sports this fall. Being a competitive athlete and performing in a theatrical production has many similarities. There are major differences, though, and...
wnewsj.com
Local gun hunters have successful week of deer hunting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same week-long period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the week-long number was 70,381. Deer gun season opens again for the weekend of Dec. 17-18. During the deer gun week, hunters checked 26,355 bucks (37% of the harvest), 36,546 does (51%), and 7,983 button bucks (11%). Bucks that had already shed their antlers or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length accounted for 1% of deer taken (1,048).
wnewsj.com
Massé, Hollon wed Saturday, Nov. 19
On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, Danielle Denise Massé and Jeffrey Richard Hollon exchanged wedding vows surrounded by family and friends at the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington. The cold and blustery day was warmed by the holiday ambiance of winter decorations throughout the hotel including the downtown area as...
