On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

ELMA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO