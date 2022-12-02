Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Based Car Enthusiasts Giving Back To Our Community This Christmas
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown based car enthusiasts club is continuing their holiday tradition of giving back to those in need this Christmas season. The Los Contrincantes Car Club and Bike Crew are blessing one family per day leading up to Christmas Eve and they are asking for the community’s help.
jamestowngazette.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
wnynewsnow.com
Machete, Axe Wielding Man Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 61-year-old Jamestown man was arrested after brandishing a machete and an axe before allegedly intimidating people while swinging the weapons. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a northside address around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a reported person with a weapon call.
wnynewsnow.com
Community Members Step Up with Care Packages for the Troops
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Before they marched in the parade on Saturday, members of the community joined together to create Christmas care packages for active duty military members around the world. The Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America host care package packing...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused of Causing Two Separate Fatal Crashes
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Less than a year after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old in Jamestown, the same man is accused of causing another fatal accident this past weekend. “There was a multi-vehicle accident that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. or 10:40 p.m. on Saturday evening...
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies
Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November.
erienewsnow.com
State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint in Warren County next weekend to crack down on impaired driving. Troopers did not disclose an exact location but said it would happen sometime over the weekend of Dec. 16-18. State Police are reminding people not to get behind the wheel...
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
Jamestown Mayor vetoes City Council's approved 2023 budget
The mayor of Jamestown has vetoed the City Council's approved budget for 2023, citing five items that need to be addressed.
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
wnynewsnow.com
Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History
SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — It’s an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town’s holiday celebration called ‘Christmas in Spartansburg.’ The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around.
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Jamestown Food Drive Giving Local Soup Kitchen Donations
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An annual three day food drive to benefit one of Jamestown’s largest soup kitchens is kicking off next week. Their 10th year gathering donations, organizers Keith Martin and Cherie Rowland are accepting donations; they have gathered more and more every year. “We’re...
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Elma arrested Carlos A. Nieves-Otero., 23, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Bowen Road in the town of Elma, Nieves-Otero was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Nieves-Otero had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Nieves-Otero had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Nieves-Otero was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Common Council asks Governor to declare State of Emergency over district's transportation issues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously passed a resolution that asks Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency over the Buffalo School District's transportation issues. This would allow the district's Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams to change the district's start times without the approval of the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event
Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for DWI
On December 4, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Justin A. Oliver., 24, of Salamanca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Orchard Park, Oliver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Oliver had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Oliver had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Oliver was released with appearance tickets for the town of Orchard Park court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Erie driver hits snowplow in Wattsburg
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie driver is uninjured after hitting a snowplow on Dec 1. The accident was at about 6:53 a.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 22-year-old Erie man was driving a Chevy Cruze south on Route 8 near Church Street in Wattsburg. While navigating a right curve, he reportedly lost control […]
