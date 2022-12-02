Health Highlights: Dec. 2, 2022​

Adobe Stock

Few Americans understand alcohol's impact on cancer. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.Read more

Patients often confused by their doctor's medical jargon. 'Positive findings' on a test sounds great (but is actually bad news), and a 'progressive' tumor is not healthy -- although patients may believe the opposite, new research shows. Read more

Cases of meth-linked heat failure are spreading worldwide. Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Read more