Health Highlights: Dec. 2, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 4 days ago
Few Americans understand alcohol's impact on cancer. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.Read more

Patients often confused by their doctor's medical jargon. 'Positive findings' on a test sounds great (but is actually bad news), and a 'progressive' tumor is not healthy -- although patients may believe the opposite, new research shows. Read more

Cases of meth-linked heat failure are spreading worldwide. Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Read more

As Kids' Obesity Rises, Brain Health Declines: Study

Kids who struggle with their weight may also struggle with their school work, a new brain scan study shows. In obese and overweight kids, there was a thinning of the outermost layer of the brain while white matter was impaired in regions where the brain's two lobes are connected. But...
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Maryland Reporter

CBD Vapes Benefits, Risks, & Latest Research

CBD has numerous potential health benefits and has been used as a powerful treatment for several ailments for centuries. From sore muscles to epilepsy, cannabinoid is undoubtedly promising in the medical field. Topical creams and sublingual oils have proven relatively safe methods of consuming CBD, but with a new wave...
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide

Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
MedicalXpress

New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness

Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
MedicalXpress

Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research

While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress

Treating COPD

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
Prevention

New Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug, Lecanemab, Shows Promise

An experimental drug called lecanemab is getting attention after clinical trial results show that it appears to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease, a major milestone in the fight against the deadly and progressive disease. The companies behind the drug—Biogen and Eisai—revealed in September that lecanemab reduced both cognitive and...
Medical News Today

Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea

Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
scitechdaily.com

Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer

The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey

Even though evidence has shown repeatedly that alcohol raises the risk of cancer, a new survey shows many people believe the opposite. Only one-third of 3,800 adults surveyed knew about the heightened cancer risk for liquor, while 25% were aware of the risk with beer and 20% were aware of the risk with wine.
AHA News: What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know to stay safe.
WTKR News 3

Researchers find link between arbitrary vitamin B3 supplement use and cancer

Research from the University of Missouri now points to a link between use of a common form of vitamin B3 supplements and an increased risk of serious illness like cancer. A team of researchers led by Associate Professor of chemistry at the University of Missouri Elena Goun, found that high levels of dietary supplement called nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, can cause an increase in the risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer. Researchers found that the risk of cancer metastasizing to spread to the brain is increased as well.
Second Death in Trial of Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Is Raising Concerns

Two fatal cases of brain hemorrhage have now been linked to the experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab. The patients died after being treated with a blood thinner or a clot-busting drug. Doctors suspect that by stripping away amyloid deposits, lecanemab weakens blood vessels and leaves them vulnerable to bleeds. TUESDAY,...
Valium, Xanax Prescriptions Could Raise Overdose Risk in Youth

Young people taking benzodiazepines for insomnia have a high risk of overdose. There is already a move away from prescribing these medications for insomnia. Changing bedtimes, avoiding screens in the evening and cognitive behavioral therapy are safer ways to seek a good night's sleep. TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News)...
Seizures Seem Tied to Faster Decline in People With Dementia

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow...
Researchers test promising technological treatment for youth depression

New research shows promising results using neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in youth. The research, led by Simon Fraser University (SFU) professor Faranak Farzan, is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. Researchers investigated the clinical and neurophysiological effects of using brain stimulation followed by cognitive exercise for treating...
Tips for 'Stomaching' the Holidays If You Have IBS

THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stress affects gut health and intensifies pain, which — for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) — can make traveling to see family during the holiday season excruciating. “People living with IBS often say the holidays are especially stressful, above and...
HealthDay Now: The Great Resignation

HealthDay's Mabel Jong speaks with Kelly Morgan, a labor and delivery nurse and Massachusetts Nursing Association Chair at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, on her experience during the great resignation. To further discuss the impact of the Great Resignation in Healthcare, Jong is also joined by Brock Slabach, Chief Operations Officer at the National Rural Health Association.
How Persistent Asthma Might Harm the Heart

Persistent or unrelenting asthma is linked to plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, which raises the risk of heart attack and stroke. Inflammation caused by asthma likely raises heart risks, but other factors may also play a role, experts say. TUESDAY, Nov. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Persistent asthma may...
