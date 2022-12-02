Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
BHS girls ride Whitaker to 60-27 win over Felicity
FELICITY — Ainsley Whitaker led Blanchester to a 60-27 win over Felicity Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Whitaker had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Wildcats improved to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in the National Division. Coach Pete Jackson said his team’s bench also played...
wnewsj.com
EC boys set 2 bowling records in win over BT
BATAVIA — East Clinton set two records Tuesday in a boys bowling win over Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl. The Astros had a single game of 1,040 and a team total (two team games, four baker games) of 2,749. They defeated Bethel-Tate easily 2,749 to 2,136. “The boys did really...
wnewsj.com
BHS girls pick up win at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — The Blanchester girls bowling team defeated Williamsburg 1,654 to 1,346 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys had just four bowlers and lost to WHS 2,145 to 1442. Braxton McFaddin had a 388 series for Blanchester. Back to the girls, Makayla Lanham led Blanchester with a...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Carroll 40, Wilmington 37 (UPDATE: Story, boxscore added)
DAYTON — The Wilmington High School girl basketball team lost a close one to Dayton Carroll 40-37 Monday in a non-league contest. The loss ends a modest two-game win streak for the Hurricane (2-3). Two of Wilmington’s losses have been by a combined five points. Carroll (2-4) ends...
wnewsj.com
Football: Trick, Mulvihill named first team All-Ohio
Blanchester’s Michael Mulvihill and Clinton-Massie’s Owen Trick were named first All-Ohio for their accomplishments on the football field this fall. The All-Ohio teams are selected by a media panel of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Trick, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, was named to the first team offensive line...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls top East Clinton
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 42-12 Monday. Azlynn Green had 14 points for the young Falcons. Taylor Collett and Shelby Randolph had eight points each, coach Brianna Machado said. Karley Goodin and Haley Myers finished with six points each. Coach Machado said the entire team...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Miami Trace 58, East Clinton 46
EBER — East Clinton lost for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami Trace, 58-46, in non-league girls basketball. Kami Whiteaker led EC (5-1) with 14 points while Libby Evanshine and Jordan Collom had nine points each. Hilbey Jacobs, who finished with a game-best 17 points, had...
wnewsj.com
Heys, Brooks earn top 8 finishes for WC track, field
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field teams opened their indoor season at the Tiger Open hosted at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center on Saturday. The season-opening event for the indoor squads were not scored. In field events, the Quakers’ throws squad had a stellar start to...
wnewsj.com
Hot-shooting, defense-minded Astros rout Rockets 56-19
OWENSVILLE — Holding Clermont Northeastern to 24 points under its season average, East Clinton posted an easy 56-19 win Monday over the Rockets in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action. The Rockets (4-1 overall, 2-1 National) came in to the game on a four-game winning streak and averaging 43...
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
wnewsj.com
SBAAC POY: Mulvihill enjoys outdoors, hunting, fishing and football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes named SBAAC player of the year during the fall. Michael Mulvihill may be choosy with what he eats. But put him in the outdoors and he’s good to go with a fishing pole or...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Manchester 71, East Clinton 60
LEES CREEK — Leland Horner scored 23 points and Conner Darnell made five three-pointers as Manchester defeated East Clinton 71-60 Saturday. The dynamic duo for the Greyhounds spoiled a 28-point performance by East Clinton’s Dakota Collom. “Dakota is something special,” EC coach Clyde Snow said. “Offensively he is...
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
wnewsj.com
EC boys win four-team meet at WC pool
WILMINGTON — East Clinton won the boys swim meet Thursday at the Wilmington College pool. On the girls side, Wilmington won the girls meet with 118.5 points with Clinton-Massie second 93.5. Molly Seabaugh placed in the 200 and 400 free events while Kaylyn Deaton placed in the 100 breaststroke.
wnewsj.com
WHS senior Diels signs with Walsh University
Wilmington High School senior Caroline Diels will continue her academic and volleyball career at Walsh University, a Division II institution located in Canton. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Juliana Diels, Troy Diels, Caroline Diels, Marianne Diels, Lauren Diels; back row, WHS volleyball coach Stephanie Reveal.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
wnewsj.com
SBAAC POY: Wilmington’s Murphy a hit in any role
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of features on Clinton County athletes who were honored as SBAAC players of the year in their respective sports this fall. Being a competitive athlete and performing in a theatrical production has many similarities. There are major differences, though, and...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mini Golf & Range Open All Year
The fully renovated putt-putt courses at The Acres are colorful, challenging and just plain cool; there are even holes resembling Skeeball and Pinball games. Families can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant serving up traditional classics with a modern fl are plus burgers, hot dogs and fries. During...
wnewsj.com
Massé, Hollon wed Saturday, Nov. 19
On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, Danielle Denise Massé and Jeffrey Richard Hollon exchanged wedding vows surrounded by family and friends at the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington. The cold and blustery day was warmed by the holiday ambiance of winter decorations throughout the hotel including the downtown area as...
