ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 11

Missy McKim
4d ago

Sentenced to 20 years but released in three years??? How does that work??? We better clean up this justice system which coddles the criminals and screws the victims……we do this by voting RED down the ticket!!!!! We MUST DO THIS!!! ❤️👍🇺🇸

Reply(2)
13
Yvonne Honeyfield Hornbuckle
4d ago

And yet the victim has a life sentence. She will NEVER be the same for the remainder of her life.

Reply
12
Michael Feucht
4d ago

Eligible for parole in three years is ridiculous. This puke should spend the full 20 in prison

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves’ Injuries More ‘Brutal’ Than Friend’s: Report

One of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally slain on Nov. 13 suffered injuries much worse than her best friend sleeping in the bed beside her, according to a report. Kaylee Goncalves injuries were reportedly “significantly more brutal” than her friend and roommate Maddie Mogen, whom she shared an upstairs bedroom with, NewsNation reports. The emerging detail is raising suspicions around who the target was in the Moscow, Idaho, residence, where the four students were believed to have been killed with a fixed-blade knife, according to police. Three weeks into the investigation into the students’ murders, police have yet to identify a suspect or a murder weapon, and have been roundly criticized by the victims’ families for conducting a slow burning investigation sprinkled with confusing announcements. The investigation includes the joint efforts of the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Letah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who have assigned more than 40 agents to the case.Read it at News Nation
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home

On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Police release new information about a stalking incident

Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released

UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collect more information in U of I murder investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is still trying to find the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students around three weeks ago. As police continue to investigate, MPD says detectives have gotten the following: Over 2,645 emails through the tipline@ci.moscow.id.us More than 2,770 calls to the Tip Line at 208-883-7180 Over 1,084 digital media submissions to...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak out

A pastor read letters from surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke at a service held this weekend, remembering the impact their four friends had on their lives. Officials say the pair have been ruled out as potential suspects. There are still no suspects or murder weapons, but frustration in the tight-knit town is boiling over.Dec. 4, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy